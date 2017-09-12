Alderman Don Graves seeks re-election

Don Graves is announcing his candidacy for re-election as alderman for Ward 3.

Graves, having served in the Army during the Vietnam War, returned to Humboldt to join the family business, Graves Auto Supply, begun by his father Bob Graves and uncle Aaron Graves. As a business owner for 35 years, he has been very active in the community, serving on the Humboldt Industrial Bond Board, as president of the Humboldt Jaycees, and as president and regional chair of the Humboldt Lion’s Club. He is also a retired deputy from the Madison County Sheriff’s Department and was a certified instructor of automotive technology at Liberty High School.

As the current Ward 3 alderman, Graves serves on the Humboldt Planning Commission, the City Park Board and the Humboldt Utility Board. Recognizing the importance of being informed and educated on city and utility business he has attended all available Tennessee Municipal League Conferences and educational sessions as well as all utility conferences and educational sessions. He has attended every city board meeting with the exception of those where he was taking advantage of conference training.

“I realize being an effective alderman is more than just showing up for meetings. It involves taking advantage of all training offered. I make it a priority to attend these sessions ,which help me understand the problems and solutions of all cities, networking with other city and state leaders to find answers to help our own community,” Graves said.

Graves has been a member of the Humboldt Lion’s Club for 23 years. He has been honored as Lion of the Year, Lion of the Decade, was the recipient of the Mid-South Lion’s Edwin Dalstrom Distinguished Service Award, and by the Lion’s Club International Foundation’s Melvin Jones Fellow for dedicated humanitarian service. He is currently chairman of the Sight and Hearing Committee which assists people in this community who need glasses or eye treatment at the Mid-South Sight and Hearing Center in Memphis.

He is a Friend of the Humboldt Library and supports the city school system and its programs. All three of his children graduated from Humboldt City Schools. He realizes the importance of education for all students. One of his goals is to ensure the schools meet the needs of the students by preparing them for their future, either by the college route or by the technical route. Other goals are industrial growth and safety for the community.

“We have a close knit community of dedicated people working to strengthen and enhance this town. We all want to make Humboldt a town where people want to live, work, and educate their families. We want people driving through to stop and eat and shop and think, ‘Hey, this is a pretty town, let’s check out living here’.”

I love this town. I have always been involved in community events. This is my home and I want the honor of continuing to work for my ward and all our citizens. I am asking Ward 3 voters to give me four more years as their alderman. I will continue to educate myself on issues our town faces and try to find fixes for those issues. I will listen to your concerns and address those as best I can. I will speak up for you and you will always know where I stand,” Graves said.

”I appreciate your support and vote as alderman for Ward 3.”