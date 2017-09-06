Counterfeit cash in circulation: “For Motion Picture Use Only”

News Release: Humboldt Police Department September 6, 2017

Officers have received several complaints of counterfeit money being passed at several businesses in our city. Several of the bills are plainly marked “For Motion Picture Use Only”. These bills can be purchased legally on websites and are for legitimate theatrical usage but we have seen them being used in recent months illegally. We ask all business owners instruct their employees to check the bills as they are plainly marked. Anyone caught passing these bills can be charged with a criminal act. If anyone tries to use one of these bills please call the Humboldt Police Department at 731-784-1322.