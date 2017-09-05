Shirley M. Perry

Shirley Mae Perry, age 70, of Humboldt, Tenn. was in the care of Medina Funeral Home. A Memorial Service was held at 2 p.m. Friday, September 1, 2017 at the First United Pentecostal Church in Humboldt, Tenn.

Shirley was born November 22, 1946 in Waynesville, N.C. and departed this life August 29, 2017 in Jackson, Tenn.

She was preceded in death by her husband, M.L. Perry; and parents, Homer and Thelma Stevenson.

She was a graduate of Crabtree Iron Duff High School Class of 1964, worked at Wilson Sporting Goods for 25 years and was a lifelong member of the Humboldt First United Pentecostal Church.

Shirley is survived by her son, Terry (Vickie) Hightower of Lexington, Kentucky; grandsons, Michael Hightower of Louisville, Kentucky and Jacob Hightower of Knoxville, Tenn. and sister, Eva (Jack) Brown of Clyde, N.C.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the First United Pentecostal Church, 3401 Bledsoe Road, Humboldt, TN 38343.

