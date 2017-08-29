Vets Home welcomes Wall

FAMILY SUPPORT – Shawn Wall’s family was in attendance for the official announcement of his position as administrator of the W.D. “Bill Manning” Tennessee State Veterans Home. Glenda Reeves, (front, from left) Madonna Wall, (back) Shawn Wall, Rhett Wall and Monica Wall attended the reception.

A new administrator is leading the crew at the State Veterans Home here.

Last week, Ed Harries, Executive Director of the Tennessee State Veterans’ Homes (TSVH) welcomed and announced Shawn Wall as the new administrator for the W.D. “Bill Manning” Tennessee State Veterans Home in Humboldt.

During a reception held at the Humboldt facility, board members, residents, family members, friends and other city, county and local veteran organizations were welcomed to come by and meet the new administrator.

Wall has been with the Humboldt Veterans Home for a couple of months, but was thrilled with his official welcome reception. Harries invited the staff and other guests to show their enthusiasm for Wall by a round of applause. They have each had opportunity to get to know Wall and their resounding applause was evidence of their approval of him.

Harries commented two things that he wanted all in attendance to know about Wall.

“First of all,” he said, “Shawn took a two-star facility to a five-star. Second, he got the job here.”

He went on to explain that the vetting process for becoming administrator for the W.D. “Bill Manning” Tennessee State Veterans Home is a lengthy process. Wall, he added, was the best candidate by far.

Wall took to the podium next. He offered sincere thanks to the executive director and everyone, including his staff.

“I lead by example and that is how I try to lead you,” he remarked. He went on to thank the veterans for their service. “This is my service to you,” he added.

The dietary staff prepared the dining hall beautifully with elegant food to complete the reception.