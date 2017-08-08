Young seeks Ward 3 seat

Humboldt city election coming up Nov. 3

Jerry Young is announcing his bid for election as alderman of Ward 3 in the Humboldt City election November 7.

Young is a Humboldt native. He is the grandson of Leon and Cara Nell Miller of Humboldt and husband of Kimberly. He is employed with Humboldt Utilities.

The Youngs are members of the Humboldt Lions Club. They are also donors and supporters of several charities, including the Dream Center and American Veterans. Young has also served as a volunteer firefighter for the Three Way and Cedar Grove fire departments.

“If elected, I will work diligently with the mayor, city officials and the citizens to help ensure Humboldt’s continuous growth and prosperity,” said Young. “We all have to join together and work together to accomplish great things for this wonderful city that we call home.”

“I would be honored and proud to represent the citizens of Ward 3. Vote early. Vote on November 7, 2017. Thank you for your support,” he added.