Services for Mr. James Ray Martin, 72, were held at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 7, 2017 in the Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home chapel. Burial followed in White Rose Cemetery. Visitation was Sunday from 5 until 8 p.m.

Mr. Martin, a sawmill employee and US Army veteran, passed away on Friday, August 4, 2017 at the Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Martin; a daughter, Laurie McNabb of Milan, Tenn.; a step-daughter, Yvonne Nelson of Jackson, Tenn.; a son, Randy Martin of Jackson; a step-son, Bobby Bray of Jackson; and eight grandchildren.