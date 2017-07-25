Solar farm to triple in size, add 350kw of panels

MORE SOLAR POWER – John Warmath and William Scarborough (above) are shown at their first solar project in New Mexico. A Humboldt solar farm (rendering at right) will triple in size in the near future. The Click1 farm here is located behind auto dealerships along the north side East End Drive.

A local solar farm is growing in the heart of Humboldt.

According to John Warmath of Click1.Net, the cable and internet provider plans to triple the size of their existing solar farm in Humboldt by adding 350 kilowatts of ground-mounted solar panels to complement the existing 200 kw tracker array. The farm is located at 3620 Ocoma Way near the corner of Hwy. 45 Bypass and East End Drive, adjacent to the back lots of Humboldt Chrysler and Jones Chevrolet (formerly Chuck Graves).

Five years ago, Click1.Net began building a solar farm here with an expectation they would ultimately build it up to the point they would be pumping as much clean energy into the local grid as the company takes out of local grids,

“The Pentagon lists climate change as one of the foremost threats to American national security,” Warmath says. “We believe that is our responsibility to be conscious of our impact on the people and world around us.”

Warmath sees other benefits to Click1 building more solar locally too.

“Clean solar energy is in high-demand everywhere, but not so much here locally. We want to change that by looking ahead to protect the future, which means acting locally and acting now,” Warmath said.

“Today, sustainability and corporate social responsibility are much higher priorities for companies than they used to be,” he noted. “We hope that by continuing the growth of solar in West Tennessee, we can ultimately help this area of Tennessee gain an edge in recruiting manufacturers and growing much needed local jobs.”

While Click1’s existing trackers follow the sun on both axes, the new projects will be ground-mounted systems that follow the sun on the one east-west axis such as Array Technology’s DuraTrack.

Warmath’s high school friend, William Scarborough, works in the solar energy field and plans to assist on local projects through an entity known as BOLT Energy. BOLT designs and builds projects in Tennessee and New Mexico.