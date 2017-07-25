Bongards expansion to bring 95 jobs

PROUD DAY – Humboldt, Gibson County and state officials were elated Tuesday when Bongards Creameries formally announced a $35 million investment in Humboldt.

Farmer-owned dairy cooperative to invest $35 million in Humboldt

On a bright, hot July day in Humboldt, a crowd gathered on a factory parking lot to celebrate cheese.

“Eat more cheese!” was the quote of the day as Gibson County Mayor Tom Witherspoon welcomed officials of Bongards’ Creameries who announced a $35 million investment here to create up to 95 jobs.

Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe was on hand with other city, county and other state officials as the announcement was made. A ceremonial ground-breaking followed complete with golden shovels and front-end loaders.

Bongards plans to create about 95 jobs over the next five years as part of the Gibson County expansion.

“We’ve sought to create a business climate in Tennessee that encourages existing companies to grow and create job opportunities for our residents,” Rolfe said. “Bongards is nearly doubling its workforce in Humboldt and offering high quality jobs that will have strong impact on Gibson County. I’m pleased to see Bongards make this considerable investment in Northwest Tennessee.”

Bongards, a farmer-owned cooperative, has operated in Humboldt since 2010. The Humboldt facility produces a range of cheese products. Bongards will add around 80,000 square feet to its facility in Gibson County, allowing the company to increase production, packaging and processing capabilities.

The company also plans to create a new fund to help grow education opportunities for local residents and improve job prospects.

“Bongards is very excited about the opportunity to grow our processing capabilities in Humboldt, Tennessee,” Bongards CFO Chris Freeman said. “We have found many strong partners at both the state and local levels who have worked tirelessly with us to help bring this expansion forward. We look forward to a growing presence in Tennessee for years to come.”

“It is a great day for the city of Humboldt, Gibson County and the surrounding area,” Humboldt Mayor Marvin Sikes said. “I would like to thank Bongards and its corporate team for expanding the Humboldt plant and investing in its employees and the future well-being of our city.”

“This is a great day for Humboldt and Gibson County,” Kingsley Brock, director of Economic Development for Gibson County, said. “We are very appreciative of the capital investment Bongards is making in the Humboldt plant and the new jobs that will be created as a result of this expansion. Humboldt is proud to be home of the only processed cheese plant in the Southeast.”

“TVA and Humboldt Utilities congratulate Bongards on its latest plans to expand and create new quality jobs in Humboldt, Tennessee,” John Bradley, TVA senior vice president of Economic Development, said. “We are pleased to partner with the State of Tennessee, the Greater Gibson County Chamber of Commerce, and the City of Humboldt to support existing business and industry growth.”

Humboldt and Gibson County are represented by Sen. John Stevens (R – Huntingdon) and Rep. Curtis Halford (R – Dyer) in the Tennessee General Assembly.