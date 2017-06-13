Sikes makes re-election bid: ‘Humboldt pride is back’

Marvin Sikes is announcing his candidacy for re-election as the mayor of Humboldt. Sikes is currently serving his first term as mayor. Humboldt’s city election will be November 7.

“To the citizens of our great city of Humboldt, I’m officially announcing my bid for re-election. So much has already been accomplished,” Sikes said.

With Sikes’ leadership, the city has worked methodically to clean up unkempt and dilapidated properties, tearing down at least 40 old buildings and houses.

Sikes noted the tax rate has remained unchanged during his term and that delinquent taxes are up to date. The 14-year old lawsuit with Three Way has been settled.

The city has new police cars, a remodeled police department and upgraded police equipment. The Humboldt Police Department is fully staffed now and also has a new drug dog. HPD has an active member on the drug task force.

The Humboldt Fire Department has upgrades at the sleeping quarters of Fire Station #1. The HFD created a new command staff and upgraded equipment. Station #2 added a new ambulance employees living quarters.

With the donation of a historic downtown building, Humboldt now has a city hall and mayor’s office located in the heart of downtown on Main Street. First State Insurance donated the Hale-Herndon building to the city after Sikes took office.

Other improvements during Sikes’ term include:

Roads at the Rose Hill Cemetery have been paved. New bathrooms at the public library now comply with ADA recommendations. Upgrades have been made at the public works department. In downtown Humboldt, a revitalization program is now in its second phase. Upgrades have been made at the Humboldt Municipal Airport. There is an increase in new business licenses being issued. The city is actively pursuing industries for not only Humboldt but also the Gibson County Industrial Park here.

“We have great working relationships with the personnel of Humboldt City Schools, Humboldt Utilities and Humboldt Chamber of Commerce,” Sikes said.

“Let’s continue moving forward, planting positive seeds and making progress in the next four years. The pride is back in Humboldt. I love my city,” he added.

“I would appreciate your support in the upcoming November 7th election,” Sikes said.