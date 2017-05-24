North-Gibson Relay for Life announces the main event

The North-Gibson Relay for Life is changing things up a bit this year.

This year they will not have the traditional Relay for Life walk with teams setting up tents on the football field for the supporters to buy goodies, but they are still offering a great experience for an even better cause.

Stick a Fork in Cancer Celebrity Waiter Dinner is this years one and only main fundraiser for Dyer, Rutherford, Yorkville, Spring Hill, Kenton, and Bradford.

The Celebrity Waiter Dinner will be held June 10, 2017 at the Gibson County High School cafeteria. They will have a silent auction and live auction with it all taking place from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Tickets may be purchased for $20 at Centennial Bank in Rutherford, The Farmers and Merchants Bank in Dyer, Carroll Bank and Trust in Bradford or they can be purchased at the Chamber office or see any team member. Deadline to purchase a ticket is June 7. Entertainment for the evening will be Mysterious Mike the Magician. Guests are encouraged to tip their waiters with all proceeds going to the American Cancer Society.

The Honorary chairperson this year is Brian Albea of Rutherford.

Luminaria ceremony will follow immediately on the football field. They can be purchased at the Chamber of Commerce in Trenton or contact Libby Wickersham 420-4189.