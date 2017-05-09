Strawberry Festival Schedule of Events

| | 0

God Bless Humboldt

& the 80th Annual Strawberry Festival!

Tuesday, May 9

Recipe Contest & Taste of Humboldt – The Opera House Event Hall, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, May 10

President’s Reception – The Opera House Event Hall

(by invitation only)

Entertainment – Main Street, Downtown – Plaza 3 Theater – Paula Bridges McGill & The Bandstand Revue, 6:30 p.m

Thursday, May 11

Junior Floats Parade – Main Street, 10 a.m.

Strawberry Classic Golf Tournament – Lunch and Registration 12 p.m., Shotgun Start, 1 p.m.

Arts on Main – The Opera House, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Junior Miss Territorial Revue – East Elementary School gym, 5 p.m.

Hall of Fame Reception – First United Methodist Church, 5 p.m.

Miss Teen Territorial Revue – East Elementary School gym, 7 p.m.

Entertainment – Downtown Humboldt – Dr. Zarr’s Amazing Funk Monster, 7 p.m.

Friday, May 12

Grand Floats Parade – Main Street, 10 a.m.

Barbecue Cookoff – Viking Park, 12 p.m.

Arts on Main – The Opera House, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Governor’s Luncheon – HMC Conference Center, 12:30 p.m. (advance ticket required)

Junior Hostess Princess Revue – East Elementary School gym, 5 p.m.

Horse Show – Chalmus Davenport Arena, 6:30 p.m.

Hostess Princess Revue – East Elementary School gym, 7 p.m.

Entertainment – Viking Park – Wolf River Rednecks, 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 13

5K & 10K Run – Bailey Park, Registration (7 a.m.) Race (8 a.m.)

Car Show – Viking Park, 8 a.m.

Tractor Display – Viking Park, 9 a.m.

  Barbecue Cookoff – Viking Park, 9 a.m. – 12:00 noon

Little Miss Territorial Revue – East Elementary School gym, 11 a.m.

Territorial Queens Revue – East Elementary School gym, 6 p.m.

Posted in Breaking News, Humboldt Chronicle - News, Humboldt Chronicle Breaking News, News

Leave a Comment