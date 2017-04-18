Epperson is keynote speaker

by Danny Wade

Dr. Janice Epperson was born and raised in Humboldt. Like many, she comes from a humble beginning. But along the way, she had positive role models motivate her and keep her on the right track.

Now as a distinguished professional educator, Epperson will return to her hometown to give back and return the favor. She is the keynote speaker at this year’s Boys & Girls Club of Humboldt’s Bird & Burger dinner.

The annual Bird & Burger Dinner is one of the club’s biggest fundraisers of the year. It will be held at the B&G Club on Osborne St. in Humboldt, on Saturday, April 22.

“We have several people to leave the city but there are still a lot of good motivators in Humboldt,” Epperson said. “We need to hook these people up with these kids to expand their horizons. These are the people who made us who we are.”

Even though Epperson does not live here, she is just a few minutes away in Jackson and still has strong ties to her hometown.

“I had a lot of good people in Humboldt that helped me,” Epperson added. “Growing up in Humboldt, some are not always a success. My goal is to help somebody.”

Dr. Epperson said she will share details from her youth, the good and the not-so-good, and how decisions she made helped her become the person she it today.

“I want to talk to the kids about not being a part of the world, but instead, finding their place in the world with their strengths,” Epperson said of her message she plans to share during the dinner. “Surround yourself with people who are and want to be successful.”

Dr. Epperson has an impressive resume for her educational career. She graduated from Humboldt High School in 1987 as an honor graduate. She received a basketball scholarship to the University of Tennessee at Martin where she graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Secondary Education with a concentration in English. She received her Master’s Degree in Administration and Supervision from Trevecca Nazarene University in Nashville, Tenn., and received her doctorate in Leadership and Research Policies from the University of Memphis.

She is a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and the National Education Association.

Dr. Epperson began her teaching career at Humboldt High School and later taught at Tigrett Middle School Jackson, where she served as assistant principal and was promoted to principal. She is the former principal of Madison Academic High School in Jackson, where her school has received Reward School honors for three consecutive years and currently named a National Blue Ribbon School.

Dr. Epperson currently serves as the instructional leadership director for the Jackson-Madison County School System.

Outside of her education profession, Epperson has been the director of the Miss Black Gibson County Scholarship Pageant for 23 consecutive years.

“When people ask me to do something, I say yes, if I can,” Epperson said of being asked to be the speaker at this year’s Bird & Burger Dinner. “It’s rewarding just to be asked.”