Graves facing three charges

Alderman Don Graves

A Humboldt alderman is once again in trouble with the law. Don Graves is facing three charges: disorderly conduct, assault and resisting arrest.

On Monday, December 12, 2016 at approximately 3 p.m., Graves entered the lobby of the Humboldt Police Department to acquire an accident report, according to Humboldt police. Graves was not happy with the report and began to argue with the officer, getting loud. The officer instructed Graves to calm down but Graves continued to be loud and disruptive. Graves was then instructed to leave the premises.

Graves refused to leave. The officer told Graves he was under arrest for disorderly conduct and instructed to put his hands behind his back. Graves resisted arrest as the officer attempted to handcuff him. Graves grabbed the officer and a scuffle ensued. Graves was cuffed and placed under arrest.

According to police, the officer sustained a minor injury on his finger.

Charges against Graves will be heard in General Sessions Court.