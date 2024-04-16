Right to Know April 16, 2024

Sheriff’s Report April 8-14, 2024

Information listed for the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 4/8/2024 through 4/14/2024:

Christopher Lee Nagle, W/M, 40- weekender.

Tara Elaine Connell, W/F, 30- weekender.

Tristen Amelia Hankins, W/F, 20- assault, aggravated burglary of a habitation.

Heidi C. Horn, W/F, 63- serving time.

Patricia Johnson, A/F, 48- theft of property, identity theft/use of another’s information.

Chandra Rebecca Mullins, W/F, 45- weekender.

Joshua Wayne Mullins, W/M, 43- simple possession/casual exchange.

May Charlotte Noonan, B/F, 40- driving under the influence second offense.

Shannon Nicholas Robinson, B/M, 24- capias.

Kristina Marion Frye, W/F, 34- driving on revoked/suspended license.

Christopher Charles Fuller, W/M, 24- Schedule VI drug violation, driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Jannie D. Leone, W/F, 58- driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law, failure to provide proof insurance, improper lane usage.

Sharon Lynn Worrell, W/F, 40- reckless endangerment, evading arrest, leaving scene of accident, immediate notice of accident, driving under the influence, failure to provide proof insurance, driving on revoked/suspended license, improper lane usage.

Cody Lee Elliott, W/M, 26- violation of probation, attachment order.

Reebekah Jean Johnson, W/F, 35- child abuse or neglect (non-violent).

Trampas Neal Littlejohn, W/M, 45- capias.

Latasha Michelle Ross, B/F, 38- violation of probation.

Michael Anthony Starks, B/M, 58- aggravated sexual battery, knowingly falsifying sex offender registry.

Jamaal Rafaell Wright, B/M, 37- child abuse or neglect (non-violent).

Brice Batemon, B/M, 45- aggravated assault.

Jordan Phillip Sellers, W/M, 36- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, misuse of reg., driving on revoked/suspended license.

Billie Junior Bledsoe, B/M, 68- manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, improper display of plates, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Loretta Ann Collins, B/F, 52- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities.

Shaun Michael Vincent, B/M, 21- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, falsification of drug test result, possession of controlled substance analog, improper lane usage, speeding.

Shannon Nicholas Robinson, B/M, 24- Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, violation of probation.

Latasha Michelle Ross, B/F, 38- capias.

Henry L. Smith Jr., B/M, 64- other.

Jordan Jamal Taylor, B/M, 31- public intoxication.

Augusta Michelle Triplett, W/F, 29- violation of probation.

Kevin Lee Walker, W/M, 22- capias.

Desiree Nichole Warren, W/F, 41- capias.

Darlene Weathers, B/F, 66- violation of probation.

Bibullah Khan Zadron, I/M, 28- manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, possession of controlled substance analog, failure to provide proof insurance, violation light law.

Maleek Dewaun Hampton, B/M, 29- aggravated assault, child abuse or neglect (non-violent), interfere with emergency call (911 calls).

Misty Faye Hurley, W/F, 43- violation of probation.

Patrick O’Neal Jennings, B/M, 46- capias, violation of probation.

James Ray Jones Jr., B/M, 35- simple possession/casual exchange, manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines, failure to provide proof insurance, violation light law.

Ramon Levin Jones, B/M, 38- violation probation (circuit).

Jackqueline Marie Jordan, B/F, 50- violation of conditions of community supervision.

Mandi K. Maness, W/F, 39- violation of probation.

Patrick Nolan Reeves, W/M, 53- violation of probation.

David Glynn Riggs, W/M, 37- capias, aggravated assault.

Juliana Michelle Adams, W/F, 20- promoting prostitution, tampering with or fabricating evidence/destruction of evidence, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Rebecca Shiane Barnett, W/F, 27- failure to appear.

Terrance D. Bogan, B/M, Age Unknown- domestic assault, assault on first responder, resisting stop, frisk, halt arrest or search (non-violent), disorderly conduct.

Jessica Nicole Carey, W/F, 41- unruly child.

Ricardo Arnuflo Castillo, W/M, 31- capias.

Kade Thomas Cooper, W/M, 22- violation of probation.

Zachary Currie, B/M, 45- leaving scene of accident.

Bryan Allison Fuller, W/M, 48- hold for other agency.

Nathan Tyler Green, W/M, 31- cruelty to animals.

Lisa Jane Ratclilff, W/F, 58- domestic assault

Police Report April 8-14, 2024

Information listed for the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 4/8/2024 through 4/14/2024:

Edward Eugene Agnew, B/M, 60, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: April 14, 2024, 18th and Campbell; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, financial responsibility law, stop sign violation. Arresting officer: Ptl. Reed.

Juan Alvarez Soto, H/M, 18, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: April 14, 2024, W. Mitchell Street; Charges: underage possession of alcohol, underage consumption. Arresting officer: Ptl. Javier.

Billie Junior Bledsoe, B/M, 67, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: April 10, 2024, 22nd and Vine; Charges: display of plates, driving: non resident with suspended/revoked license, simple possession. Arresting officer: Ptl. Javier.

Terrance D. Bogan, B/M, 31, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: April 13, 2024, 2501 Spangler Drive; Charges: disorderly conduct, domestic assault, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk, assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Griffin.

Loretta Ann Collins, B/F, 52, of Milan; Arrest date and location: April 10, 2024, 22nd and Vine; Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia . Arresting officer: Ptl. Javier.

Zachary Currie, B/M, 45, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: April 11, 2024, HPD; Charges: Leaving scene of accident. Arresting officer: Ptl. Reed.

Maleek Dewuan Hampton, B/M, 29, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: April 9, 2024, 470 Westside Drive; Charges: aggravated assault, interference with emergency call, child abuse and neglect. Arresting officer: Lt. Bomer.

Patricia Ann Johnson, B/F, 47, of Memphis; Arrest date and location: April 10, 2024, HPD; Charges: identity theft, theft of property. Arresting officer: Lt. Rich.

James Ray Jones, B/M, 35, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/08/2024, S. 17th /Rooklin; Charges: violation of light law, simple possession,, possession of substances w/intent to manufacturing Schedule II, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Sgt. Douglas.

Juan Humberto Soto Salgado, H/M, 46, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: April 14, 2024, W. Mitchell Street; Charges: violation of light law, no drivers license, financial responsibility law, possession of drug paraphernalia, contributing to delinquency of minor. Arresting officer: Ptl. Javier.

Jordan Jamal Taylor, B/M, 30, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: April 10, 2024, N. 20th Avenue; Charges: public intoxication. Arresting officer: Ptl. Keathley.

Shaun Michael Vincent, B/M, 20, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: April 13, 2024, 45/E. Main; Charges: manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession controlled substance analog, speeding, improper changing of lanes, falsification of drug test, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Ptl. Carnenas.

Bibullah Khan Zadran, O/M, 28, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: April 12, 2024, 45/Golf Course; Charges: display of plates, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance analog, manufacturing/delivering/selling controlled substance, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Javier.

Real Estate Transfers

Alice Harvill, Janet Johnson and Judy Martin, Co-Executrices of Charles Edward Cotton, to Kyle Lynch – Medina – $125,000

April-Marie Hope Mathis to Eric M. Hickerson and wife, Jeanne R. Hickerson – Bradford – 159,000

William Joshua Coffman to Tajai Allen – Trenton – $130,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to David Chapman Young and Tristan David Young – Medina – $354,900

James Webb, by and through his Attorney-in-Fact Denice Webb, and wife, Denice Webb to Stephen Johnson – Milan – $3400,000

Keith Ritter and wife, Beth Ritter to Yorkville Cotton, LLC – Dyer – $75,000

Dakota M. Ealey and wife, Allison M. Ealey to James B. Graves and wife, Baylie T. Graves – Milan – $300,000

Ashley Culpepper and Lyle Swingler to Austin A. Chilcutt and wife, Kerilee Chilcutt – Humboldt – $152,900

Larry Lumley and wife, Linda Lumley to Christian M. Smith and wife, Victoria Smith – Bradford – $178,900

Alice Murriel to Andrew Allen – Humboldt – $18,000

William C. Southard and wife, Lindsey Southard to Caleb Jordan Hall and Haley Mae Reeves – Milan – $22,000

Blake Spellings and Richard Hopkins to Dana Daniels – Dyer – $224,000

Stephen Johnson to Stephanie Marie Smith and husband, Stephen Scott Smith – Milan – $260,000

James Wade Peevyhouse, Eva Nadine Jackson and Wendy R. Jewell to James Chadrick Jackson – Kenton – $15,000

Donald R. Abbott, Joel Alan Abbott and Sara Danise Hazlewood to Ezra Franklin Leslie and wife, Victoria B. Leslie – Rutherford – $60,000

Joshua Filtz and wife, Cassie M. Filtz to William C. Southard and wife, Lindsey D. Southard – Milan – $365,000

Bobby Hobbs and Michael Grant Moss to Gunnslinger Forked-Deer, Inc. – Trenton – $550,000

Gregory Batin to Evan Owrey and wife, Amber Owery – Milan – $277,500

Samuel Lee Vestal to James L. Dunagan and wife, Janice C. Dunagan – Trenton – $35,000

Jordan Massengill to Mallory Stopko – Milan – $190,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Tristan D. Young and wife, Lexi J. Young – Medina – $354,900

Marriage Licenses

Alexander Chase Caffee of Trenton and Jessica Leann Singleton of Trenton

Zachery Holland White of Trenton and Ruby Michelle Dominguez of Trenton

Sean Lucas Jacobs of Atwood and Sara Elizabeth Cox of Atwood

Samuel Taylor Shepherd of Milan and Judith Ranae Jolyn Williams of Milan

Jacob Franklin Gilliland of Rutherford and Kasey Lynn Lovell Halford of Rutherford