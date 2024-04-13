Gibson County, Weakley County high school spring sports schedule for Week 7
Here are the games happening in Gibson County and Weakley County during Week 7 of the high school spring season:
GIBSON COUNTY
MONDAY
High School Baseball
Middleton at Bradford, 4:30 p.m.; Clarksburg at Humboldt, 5 p.m.; West Carroll at Halls, 6 p.m.; Ripley at Gibson County, 6:30 p.m.; Milan at Peabody, 6:30 p.m.; South Gibson at Dyersburg, 6:30 p.m.
High School Boys Soccer
South Side at Milan, 5 p.m.
High School Softball
Peabody at Milan, 5 p.m.; Gibson County at Westview, 5 p.m.; Bradford at Middleton, 5 p.m.; West Carroll at Madison, 5 p.m.
High School Tennis
Hardin County at South Gibson, 4 p.m.; Milan at Huntingdon, 4 p.m.; Liberty at Peabody, 4:30 p.m.
TUESDAY
High School Baseball
Bradford at Middleton, 4:15 p.m.; Humboldt at Clarksburg, 5 p.m.; Halls at West Carroll, 6 p.m.; Gibson County at Ripley, 6:30 p.m.; Peabody at Milan, 6:30 p.m.; Dyersburg at South Gibson, 6:30 p.m.
High School Soccer
South Gibson at USJ, 6 p.m.; WTHEA at Peabody, 6 p.m.
High School Softball
Peabody at Gibson County, 5 p.m.; Clarksburg at Bradford, 5 p.m.; South Gibson at Dyer County, 5 p.m.; Bruceton at Milan, 5 p.m.
High School Tennis
Peabody at Gibson County, 4 p.m.; Brighton at South Gibson, 4 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
High School Baseball
Humboldt at Halls, 5 p.m.; West Carroll at North Side, 6 p.m.; Dyer County at South Gibson, 6:30 p.m.
High School Softball
Peabody at Ripley, 5 p.m.
THURSDAY
High School Baseball
Bradford at Bruceton, 5 p.m.; West Carroll at Humboldt, 5:30 p.m.; Union City at Peabody, 6 p.m.; Milan vs. Loretto at Freed-Hardeman, 6 p.m.; South Gibson at Dyer County, 6:30 p.m.; Gibson County at Lake County, 6:30 p.m.
High School Soccer
Peabody at McKenzie, 5 p.m.; Huntingdon at Milan, 5:30 p.m.; South Gibson at Obion County, 5:30 p.m.; Gibson County at Covington, 6 p.m.
High School Softball
Halls at Bradford, 5 p.m.; Crockett County at South Gibson, 5 p.m.; Peabody at Union City, 5 p.m.; Gibson County at Milan, 5 p.m.; West Carroll at Middleton, 5:30 p.m.
High School Tennis
South Gibson at Dyer County, 4 p.m.; Milan at Westview, 4 p.m.
FRIDAY
High School Baseball
Bradford at Greenfield, 5 p.m.; Peabody at Riverside, 5:30 p.m.; Gleason at West Carroll, 5:30 p.m.; USJ at Milan, 6:30 p.m.; South Gibson at Henry County, 6:30 p.m.
High School Soccer
Peabody at Gibson County, 5:30 p.m.
High School Softball
Milan at TCA, 5 p.m.; Bradford at Dresden, 5 p.m.; Peabody at Lake County (DH), 5 p.m.; Ripley at Gibson County, 5 p.m.; South Gibson in Alabama Bash at Florence (Ala.), TBA
High School Tennis
South Gibson in Hornet Cup Invitational at South Gibson, TBA
SATURDAY
High School Baseball
Lakeland Prep at Gibson County (DH), noon; Henry County at South Gibson, noon
High School Softball
South Gibson in Alabama Bash at Florence (Ala.), TBA
High School Tennis
South Gibson in Hornet Cup Invitational at South Gibson, TBA
WEAKLEY COUNTY
MONDAY
High School Baseball
Dresden at Lake County, 5 p.m.; Union City at Greenfield, 5 p.m.; South Fulton at Gleason, 5 p.m.
High School Softball
Dresden at Greenfield, 4:30 p.m.; Gibson County at Westview, 5 p.m.
TUESDAY
High School Baseball
Lake County at Dresden, 5 p.m.; Gleason at South Fulton, 5 p.m.; Greenfield at Union City, 5:30 p.m.; Westview at Bruceton, 6:30 p.m.
High School Soccer
Huntingdon at Westview, 6 p.m.
High School Softball
Gleason at Dresden, 5 p.m.; South Fulton at Greenfield, 5 p.m.; Westview at Crockett County, 6:30 p.m.
High School Tennis
Greenfield at Huntingdon, 4 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
High School Baseball
Westview at Dresden, 4:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
High School Baseball
Huntingdon at Dresden, 5 p.m.; Gleason at Clarksburg, 5 p.m.; Fulton County (Ky.) at Greenfield, 5:30 p.m.; McKenzie at Westview, 6:30 p.m.
High School Softball
Westview at Ripley, 5 p.m.; South Fulton at Dresden, 5 p.m.; Gleason at Greenfield, 5 p.m.
High School Tennis
Milan at Westview, 4 p.m.; Greenfield at Union City, 4 p.m.
FRIDAY
High School Baseball
Dresden at McKenzie, 5 p.m.; Bradford at Greenfield, 5 p.m.; Gleason at West Carroll, 5 p.m.; Westview at North Side, 6:30 p.m.
High School Softball
Bradford at Dresden, 5 p.m.; Gleason at Union City, 5 p.m.
High School Tennis
Dyersburg at Westview, 4 p.m.
SATURDAY
High School Baseball
At Mayfield (Ky.), Westview vs. Scott City (Mo.), 11:30 a.m.; Westview vs. Graves County (Ky.), 2 p.m.
High School Softball
Westview at Henry County, 11 a.m.; Westview at McCracken County (Ky.), 1 p.m.