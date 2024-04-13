Gibson County, Weakley County high school spring sports schedule for Week 7

Here are the games happening in Gibson County and Weakley County during Week 7 of the high school spring season:

GIBSON COUNTY

MONDAY

High School Baseball

Middleton at Bradford, 4:30 p.m.; Clarksburg at Humboldt, 5 p.m.; West Carroll at Halls, 6 p.m.; Ripley at Gibson County, 6:30 p.m.; Milan at Peabody, 6:30 p.m.; South Gibson at Dyersburg, 6:30 p.m.

High School Boys Soccer

South Side at Milan, 5 p.m.

High School Softball

Peabody at Milan, 5 p.m.; Gibson County at Westview, 5 p.m.; Bradford at Middleton, 5 p.m.; West Carroll at Madison, 5 p.m.

High School Tennis

Hardin County at South Gibson, 4 p.m.; Milan at Huntingdon, 4 p.m.; Liberty at Peabody, 4:30 p.m.

TUESDAY

High School Baseball

Bradford at Middleton, 4:15 p.m.; Humboldt at Clarksburg, 5 p.m.; Halls at West Carroll, 6 p.m.; Gibson County at Ripley, 6:30 p.m.; Peabody at Milan, 6:30 p.m.; Dyersburg at South Gibson, 6:30 p.m.

High School Soccer

South Gibson at USJ, 6 p.m.; WTHEA at Peabody, 6 p.m.

High School Softball

Peabody at Gibson County, 5 p.m.; Clarksburg at Bradford, 5 p.m.; South Gibson at Dyer County, 5 p.m.; Bruceton at Milan, 5 p.m.

High School Tennis

Peabody at Gibson County, 4 p.m.; Brighton at South Gibson, 4 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

High School Baseball

Humboldt at Halls, 5 p.m.; West Carroll at North Side, 6 p.m.; Dyer County at South Gibson, 6:30 p.m.

High School Softball

Peabody at Ripley, 5 p.m.

THURSDAY

High School Baseball

Bradford at Bruceton, 5 p.m.; West Carroll at Humboldt, 5:30 p.m.; Union City at Peabody, 6 p.m.; Milan vs. Loretto at Freed-Hardeman, 6 p.m.; South Gibson at Dyer County, 6:30 p.m.; Gibson County at Lake County, 6:30 p.m.

High School Soccer

Peabody at McKenzie, 5 p.m.; Huntingdon at Milan, 5:30 p.m.; South Gibson at Obion County, 5:30 p.m.; Gibson County at Covington, 6 p.m.

High School Softball

Halls at Bradford, 5 p.m.; Crockett County at South Gibson, 5 p.m.; Peabody at Union City, 5 p.m.; Gibson County at Milan, 5 p.m.; West Carroll at Middleton, 5:30 p.m.

High School Tennis

South Gibson at Dyer County, 4 p.m.; Milan at Westview, 4 p.m.

FRIDAY

High School Baseball

Bradford at Greenfield, 5 p.m.; Peabody at Riverside, 5:30 p.m.; Gleason at West Carroll, 5:30 p.m.; USJ at Milan, 6:30 p.m.; South Gibson at Henry County, 6:30 p.m.

High School Soccer

Peabody at Gibson County, 5:30 p.m.

High School Softball

Milan at TCA, 5 p.m.; Bradford at Dresden, 5 p.m.; Peabody at Lake County (DH), 5 p.m.; Ripley at Gibson County, 5 p.m.; South Gibson in Alabama Bash at Florence (Ala.), TBA

High School Tennis

South Gibson in Hornet Cup Invitational at South Gibson, TBA

SATURDAY

High School Baseball

Lakeland Prep at Gibson County (DH), noon; Henry County at South Gibson, noon

High School Softball

South Gibson in Alabama Bash at Florence (Ala.), TBA

High School Tennis

South Gibson in Hornet Cup Invitational at South Gibson, TBA

WEAKLEY COUNTY

MONDAY

High School Baseball

Dresden at Lake County, 5 p.m.; Union City at Greenfield, 5 p.m.; South Fulton at Gleason, 5 p.m.

High School Softball

Dresden at Greenfield, 4:30 p.m.; Gibson County at Westview, 5 p.m.

TUESDAY

High School Baseball

Lake County at Dresden, 5 p.m.; Gleason at South Fulton, 5 p.m.; Greenfield at Union City, 5:30 p.m.; Westview at Bruceton, 6:30 p.m.

High School Soccer

Huntingdon at Westview, 6 p.m.

High School Softball

Gleason at Dresden, 5 p.m.; South Fulton at Greenfield, 5 p.m.; Westview at Crockett County, 6:30 p.m.

High School Tennis

Greenfield at Huntingdon, 4 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

High School Baseball

Westview at Dresden, 4:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

High School Baseball

Huntingdon at Dresden, 5 p.m.; Gleason at Clarksburg, 5 p.m.; Fulton County (Ky.) at Greenfield, 5:30 p.m.; McKenzie at Westview, 6:30 p.m.

High School Softball

Westview at Ripley, 5 p.m.; South Fulton at Dresden, 5 p.m.; Gleason at Greenfield, 5 p.m.

High School Tennis

Milan at Westview, 4 p.m.; Greenfield at Union City, 4 p.m.

FRIDAY

High School Baseball

Dresden at McKenzie, 5 p.m.; Bradford at Greenfield, 5 p.m.; Gleason at West Carroll, 5 p.m.; Westview at North Side, 6:30 p.m.

High School Softball

Bradford at Dresden, 5 p.m.; Gleason at Union City, 5 p.m.

High School Tennis

Dyersburg at Westview, 4 p.m.

SATURDAY

High School Baseball

At Mayfield (Ky.), Westview vs. Scott City (Mo.), 11:30 a.m.; Westview vs. Graves County (Ky.), 2 p.m.

High School Softball

Westview at Henry County, 11 a.m.; Westview at McCracken County (Ky.), 1 p.m.