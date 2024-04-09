Right to Know April 9, 2024

Sheriff’s Report April 1-7, 2024

Information listed for the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 4/1/2024 through 4/7/2024:

Datrilveyon Lamontez Moore, B/M, 27- Court.

Jeffrey James Allen, W/M, 57- assaulting or interfering with agency employee.

Kendra Danae Bradford, B/F, 35- capias, domestic assault, child abuse or neglect (non-violent), violation of probation, capias.

Marquise Jamont Crudup, B/M, 29- court.

Dominic George Fabianich, W/M, 27- fugitive from justice.

Jarrod Antwon Fields, B/M, 32- capias.

William Kerry Frazier, W/M, 63- domestic assault, contraband in penal institution.

Erica Diane Gordon, W/F, 40- capias.

Alec James Hoover, W/M, 30- capias, violation of probation.

Kenneth Wade Hubbard, W/M, 48- driving on revoked/suspended license, violation light law.

Michael Brad Jumber, W/M, 47- aggravated assault.

Michelle Lynn McKinney, W/F, 44- simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines

Richard Alton Neisler Jr., W/M, 42- domestic assault.

James Hayden Nichols, W/M, 29- violation of probation.

Zackevious Tevin Payne, B/M, 28- violation of probation.

Tierra La’Quida Ta’Shai Pendleton, B/F, 26- assault.

Charles Eugene Powell, W/M, 46- domestic assault.

Dakota Redmond, W/M, 29- court.

Joshua Maurice Simpson, B/M, 27- violation of probation.

Asha Kiara Smith, B/F, 34- capias.

Austin Ray Sneed, W/M, 30- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, violation registration law.

Tacarra Lynette Turner, B/F, 28- assault, evading arrest, reckless driving, failure to provide proof insurance, violation registration law, driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to exercise due care, violation stop sign law, speeding.

Precious Lasha Walker, B/F, 29- capias.

Loukisha Machell Yarbrough, B/F, 50- violation of probation.

Benedictor Caal Alvarez, W/M, 25- driving under the influence, failure to provide proof insurance, driving without a license, violation light law.

Robert Tyler Grimes, W/M, 38- aggravated assault.

Pamela Elaine Grimes, W/F, 36- domestic assault.

Monty Lynn Jones, W/M, 49- capias.

Armando Jesus-Rafael Rodriguez, W/M, 20- failure to provide proof insurance, driving without a license, violation light law.

Christine Warrington, W/F, 64- violation of order of protection/restraining order.

Doug Allan Camper, W/M, 47- attachment order.

Kendrick Depris Champion, W/M, 25- aggravated assault, theft of property, violation of probation.

Jarrod Antwon Fields, B/M, 32- statutory rape by an authority figure.

Christopher King, B/M, 50- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, immediate notice of accident, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Malcolm Omar Lee Sr., B/M, 52- attempted first degree murder, violation of order of protection/restraining order.

Johnny Mack Reagan II, W/M, 31- domestic assault.

James David Watkins, W/M, 43- driving under the influence, violation registration law, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Jeremy Lynn Goode, W/M, 34- violation of probation.

Glenn Everett Bell, W/M, 60- violation of probation.

Cre Verleendeena Dunavant-Goff, W/F, 53- serving time.

Matthew Tyler Pillow, W/M, 34- serving time.

Treyvontae Kaolomo-Mikel Rosser, B/M, 23- serving time.

Kristopher Lane Inostroza, B/M, 32- weekender.

Jerry Keith Mallard Jr., B/M, 29- weekender.

Jonathan James Rushing, W/M, 39- weekender.

Jordan Jamal Taylor, B/M, 31- weekender.

Police Report April 1-7, 2024

Information listed for the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 4/1/2027 through 4/7/2024:

Benedictor Caal Alvazer, H/M, 25, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: April 6, 2024, Gibson Wells/70-79; Charges: violation of light law, driving under influence, driving without a license, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cano.

Pamela Elaine Grimes, W/F, 36, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: April 5, 2024, Wall Street Grill; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Lt. Smith.

Robert Tyler Grimes, W/M, 38, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: April 4, 2024, 2627 Oakview Drive; Charges: aggravated assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Griffin.

Kenneth Wade Hubbard, W/M, 47, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: April 24, 2024, 45 at Auto Zone; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, violation of light law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Javier.

Monty Lynn Jones, W/M, 49, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: April 5, 2024, Jackson; Charges: second degree murder, possession of substances with intent to manufacture Schedule II drug. Arresting officer: Lt. Kenny Rich.

Zachevious Payne, B/M, 28, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: April 2, 2024, HPD; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Sgt. Stewart.

Armando Jesus Rodriguez, H/M, 19, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: April 2, 2024, 18th Ave. and Ferrell Street; Charges: driving without a license, financial responsibility law, violation of light law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Keathley.

Ahsa Kiara Smith, B/F, 34, of Milan; Arrest date and location: April 2, 2024, 45 Bypass; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Reed.

Christine Warrington, W/F, 64, of Humboldt ; Arrest date and location: April 1, 2024, 11 Lewis St; Charges: violation of order of protection. Arresting officer: Lt. Bomer.

Building Permits

Jennifer Lucas, 304 Gibson Road, Trenton

Bill Joyner, 140 Highway 45 Bypass West, Trenton

Kurt and Debbie Ulrich, 34 Stavely Road, Milan

Corey and Haley Edwards, 80 Concord-Cades Road, Milan

J & S Migrators Guide Service, LLC, 244 Eaton-Brazil Road, Trenton

Cody Little, 256 Morella Road, Kenton

Steve and Alice Miller, 41 TJ Scott Road, Milan

Sandra Knight, 8 Burrow Lane, Milan

Billy Pafford, 139 Milan Highway, Humboldt

Gary Harbin, 51 Davis Loop, Trenton

Derick and Amber Griffin, 37 Vaughns Grove Road, Trenton

Henry T. Williamson, Jr., 68 Gold Medal Road, Milan

Earl McAlister, 5 Trenton Highway, Bradford

Divorces

Steven Richard Johnson vs. Christy Lawanda Johnson

Cortnee Quinn Wilkes vs. Jonathan Scott Wilkes

Allison Gail Pierson vs. Michael Allen Pierson

Kerri Lynn Ing vs. David Cullen Ing

Margaret Maude Mitchell vs. Jimmy Mack Mitchell

Marriage Licenses

Daniel Bradley Schindler of Columbus, MS and Jessica Morgan Lindsey of Columbus, MS

Euel Kelly Glover of Bradford and Darlene Hastings Wilson of Bradford

Derek Shane James of Humboldt Teresa Dawn Gill Cupples of Humboldt

John Stephen Tower of Millington and Katherine Dyan Adams Williams of Clarksville

Paul Wayne Anderson of Milan and Abby Elise Lit of Milan

David Kendall Daniel of Dyer and Neva Renee Grear of Dyer

Michael Bernard Lewis of Humboldt and Yolanda Palafox of Humboldt

Real Estate Transfers

Stanley P. Brewer and Karen D. Brewer and Gregory L. Brewer to Robin Ramsey and husband, Kelvin Ramsey – Milan – $195,000

Quad States Land Company, LLC to HPQ Properties, LLC – Humboldt – $200,000

David Gillard and wife, Dian Gillard to Richard Smallwood and wife, Amanda Smallwood – Trenton – $62,000

Nicholas Hopwood and wife, Emily Hopwood to Sherry Nixon and husband, Maurice L. Nixon – Kenton – $98,400

Larry D. Western to Peak Investment Group, LLC – Milan – $59,900

Cindy Monroe, Trustee of the Rutherford Trust, to Justin Milligan and Eric Allmon – Rutherford – $30,000

Fairlane Invest, LLC to Dennis Lee Rollen and Tara Jaclyn Thompson – Trenton – $284,900

James Lowe and wife, Holly Lowe to James D. Daniel and wife, Elizabeth F. Daniel – Rutherford – $155,000

Paula D. Lowery to Joshua Gibson and wife, Rachele Scott Gibson – Bradford – $32,500

Richard Hopkins to Nathan H. Moffat and wife, Candace D. Moffat – Rutherford – $150,000

Loretta J. Johnson, Terrence T. London, Betty Carol Payne, Timothy Harris, James O. Payne, Jr., Franklin Payne and Arnissa Payne to Brian Moss – Trenton – $18,500

Cory Bridges to Jack A. Ross and wife, Amy F. Ross – Humboldt – $149,500

Roberto Garcia, Jr. to Brianda Guadalupe Tolentino – Medina – $142,000

David Bunney and wife, Karla Bunney to Nicholas Ryan Green and wife, Catherine Adela Velasquez Green – Medina – $320,000

William Carneal to Marty K. Capps and wife, Mary A. Capps – Medina – $424,900

Karien D. Gaines, f/k/a Karien D. Ward, to Jacob Bolton and Joseph Samuel Gregory – Milan – $75,000

Jeff Hewitt to Jacob Bolton and wife, Bridget Bolton – Milan – $ 35,000

Christopher S. Allred and wife, Stephanie N. Allred to Deborah J. Dotson Warner and James R. Crawley, III – Rutherford – $142,450

David D. McCurdy, Kimberly A. McCurdy, Ian Pierce Emerson McCurdy and Zoe Olivia Emerson McCurdy to Phil Cooper and wife, Lana Cooper – Dyer – $300,000

Ian Pierce Emerson McCurdy and Zoe Olivia Emerson McCurdy to Bob C. McCurdy Revocable Trust and Benjamin Dodd and wife, Elizabeth Dodd – Dyer – $155,000

KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – 105 Ardent Cove, Medina – $55,000

KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – 115 Ardent Cove. Medina – $55,000

KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – 125 Ardent Cove, Medina – $55,000

KOKA Development, LLC t0 Clark Family Holdings, LLC – 132 Ardent Cove, Medina – $55,000

Nannie Taylor to Reyes Preciado – Kenton – $4,000

Ryan Ernest and wife, Susan Ernest to Wesley Grooms – 6th CD – $10,000