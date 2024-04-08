| logout
Gibson County, Weakley County high school spring sports box scores for Week 6
Here are the games that got played during Week 6 with rain washing out multiple games:
MONDAY
Baseball
XXX
Softball
Dyersburg 5, Gibson County 3
|Gibson Co.
|002
|000
|1
|—
|3 8 2
|Dyersburg
|301
|010
|X
|—
|5 3 2
WP: Gatlin. LP: Hannah Prestininzi (4-7). 2B: GC – Avery Owens; D – Odom, Jones, Lanier. Leading hitters: GC – Chloe Allmon 2-3. Records: GC 5-9.
Camden 4, Milan 0
|Milan
|000
|0
|X
|—
|0 2 1
|Camden
|300
|1
|X
|—
|4 3 0
LP: Camryn Greene (2-7). Records: M 3-9.