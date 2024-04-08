 Skip to content

Gibson County, Weakley County high school spring sports box scores for Week 6

| |

South Gibson’s Grant Goodman kicks the ball against Lexington on April 2, 2024.

Here are the games that got played during Week 6 with rain washing out multiple games:

MONDAY

Baseball

XXX

Softball

Dyersburg 5, Gibson County 3

Gibson Co. 002 000 1 3   8   2
Dyersburg 301 010 X 5   3   2

WP: Gatlin. LP: Hannah Prestininzi (4-7). 2B: GC – Avery Owens; D – Odom, Jones, Lanier. Leading hitters: GC – Chloe Allmon 2-3. Records: GC 5-9.

Camden 4, Milan 0

Milan 000 0 X 0   2   1
Camden 300 1 X 4   3   0

LP: Camryn Greene (2-7). Records: M 3-9.

Posted in Breaking News, Humboldt Chronicle - Sports, Sports, Trenton Gazette - Sports, Tri-City Reporter – Sports and tagged , ,

Leave a Comment