Diane Elizabeth Lam McKibben

Diane Elizabeth McKibben, 79, of Hopkinsville, Ky. died at 1:47 a.m., Friday, February 23, 2024 at her home in Hopkinsville.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home with Rev. Todd Goulet officiating. Burial followed in Rose Hill Cemetery in Humboldt, Tenn. on Wednesday, February 28, 2024. Visitation was Tuesday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

A native of Huntsville, Ala. Mrs. McKibben was born on December 11, 1944 the daughter of the late Lawrence E. Lam and Beulah “Boots” Rebecca Wilson Lam.

She was a member of First Baptist Church in Hopkinsville and attended the Sara Belle Bassett Sunday school class. Mrs. McKibben worked as a pharmacy technician at Horn Prescription Shop, Thrifty Drugs for 32 years and Winn Dixie Pharmacy.

Survivors include her husband, Grant McKibben of Hopkinsville; her son, Scott (Tammy) Thompson of Bowling Green, Ky.; her daughter, Gina (James) Sage of Hopkinsville; her brother, Donald P. (Jenny) Lam of Mt. Pleasant, S.C.; her sister, Marian Martin of Humboldt; her grandchildren, Tara Thompson, Tori Thompson and Kyle Henson; and her great-grandchild, Cason Williams.

Memorial donations may be made to Pennyroyal Hospice, 220 Burley Ave., Hopkinsville, KY 42240.