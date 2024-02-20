Right to Know February 20, 2024
Sheriff’s Report Feb. 12-18, 2024
Information listed for the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 2/12/2024 through 2/18/2024:
Tyler Lee Halliburton, W/M, 30- aggravated assault, domestic assault, aggravated burglary of a habitation.
Nyckita Janelle Perry, B/F, 30- child abuse or neglect (non-violent), manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities.
Sherry Louise Bolin, W/F, 38- violation of probation.
John Thomas Coble Jr., W/M, 54- violation of probation.
Graniven Lee Estes, B/M, 62- violation of probation.
Clay Douglas Farrell, W/M, 36- violation of probation.
Leon Thomas Holmes, B/M, 54- violation of probation.
Stephen J.W. Lewis, W/M, 34- violation of probation.
Callie Nicole Rodgers, W/F, 19- violation of order of protection/restraining order.
Devin James Vawter, W/M, 28- manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, resisting arrest.
Jeremy Javan Williams, B/M, 25- child abuse or neglect (non-violent), manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, falsification of drug test result, driving on revoked/suspended license, window tint.
Brylea Paige Young, W/F, 24- resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest for search (non-violent).
Jonathan Rashawn Wade, B/M, 35- capias.
Angela Domonique Champion, B/F, 37- child abuse or neglect (non-violent).
Tiniki Michelle Dance, B/F, 34- aggravated criminal trespass.
Reynaldo Miguel Martinez, W/M, 36- public intoxication.
Juan Antonio Hernandez Salazar, U/M, 30- domestic assault.
William Lindsey Harris 3rd, B/M, 31- domestic assault.
Doug Allan Camper, W/M, 46- attachment order.
Loretta Ann Collins, B/F, 52- attachment order.
Clay Douglas Farrell, W/M, 36- violation of probation.
Tristan Garrison Watson, W/M, 19- burglary, violation of probation.
Allen Blackwell, W/M, 28- driving under the influence, failure to exercise due care.
Ashley Nicole Collins, B/F, 33- violation registration law, driving on revoked/suspended license, child restraint law, seatbelt law.
Patrick Emery Hockett, B/M, 40- capias.
Haley Nicole Matland, W/F, 32- capias, violation of probation.
Daniel Shane Walters, W/M, 54- animals run at large.
Richard Marvin Bates, W/M, 55- weekender.
Steven Scott Doest, W/M, 37- weekender.
Richard Houston Hopkins, W/M, 28- weekender.
Joel Steven Jones, W/M, 68- weekender.
Qristian Lamarious Mance, B/M, 30- weekender.
Destiny Alexis Miller, W/F, 24- weekender.
Jeremy Todd Pinckley, W/M, 36- weekender.
Jonathan James Rushing, W/M, 39- weekender.
Steven Jerome Wade, B/M, 55- weekender.
Police Report Feb. 12-18, 2024
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 2/12/2024 through 2/18/2024:
Dunio Noel Cabrera Avila, H/M, 30, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: February 17, 2024, 21st and Vine; Charges: property damage, leaving scene of accident, driving without a license, driving under influence, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bowens.
Angela Domonique Champion, B/F, 36, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: February 17, 2024, HPD; Charges: child abuse and neglect. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cano.
Tiniki Michelle Dance, B/F, 33, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: February 12, 2024, 2122 Hawks Loop; Charges: trespass criminal aggravated. Arresting officer: Ptl. Smith.
Juan Antonio Hernandez Salazar, H/M, 29, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: February 17, 2024, 42 Hawks Loop; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Lt. Bomer.
Reynaldo Martinez, H/M, 35, of Memphis; Arrest date and location: February 14, 2024, 7th and Burrow; Charges: public intoxication. Arresting officer: Sgt. Stewart.
Victor Leanardo Navaro-Lizcano, W/M, 38, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: February 13, 2024, Bypass; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, financial responsibility law, violation registration law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Reed.
Yefrin Yonoi Pena Salgado, H/M, 18, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: February 17, 2024, 21st and Vine; Charges: underage consumption, tampering with or fabricating evidence. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bowens.
General Sessions Court Report
Oscar Reniery – leaving scene of an accident; driving without DL; financial responsibility
Celisa Ann Blue – domestic assault
Elvin Soto Solgado – driving without DL
Floyd Perry – simple possession of Schedule II cocaine; evading arrest
Martin Ruiz-Ruiz – driving without DL; under age driving while impaired
Robert D. Casey – domestic assault
Jennifer Seavers – contempt of court
Joel Stephen Jones – DUI
Brady Hassan – obstruction of legal process
Christopher Currie – unlawful possession of weapon; open container
Dillon Brice Gladney – unlawful possession of weapon; driving without DL
Matrel Lewis – fraud use of debit card up to $1,000
Mercedes Mayo – contempt of court; assault
Malcolm Omar Lee Sr. – violation of order of protection
Eric Stechauer – simple possession of meth
Michael Patterson – simple possession Schedule VI
Jeffery Moore – domestic assault; contempt of court
Patsy Smith – contempt of court (2 counts)
Lake Hazelwood – simple possession of meth
Christopher Fitzgerald – obstruction of legal process; disorderly conduct
Makayla Faith Brown – theft of property; criminal trespass
Brianna N. Sharp – theft of merchandise under $1,000
Jesse Riggs – contempt of court
Odarious Brooks – simple possession of Schedule VI
Adam James Gabara – rape of a child; incest; aggravated sexual battery – bound over to Grand Jury (bail set at $2-million)
Carlos Alberto Lopez – underage DUI
Dawn Perkins – simple possession of meth; simple possession of Schedule II; simple possession of Schedule IV
Katlyn Marie Jones – contempt of court; simple possession of Schedule VI
Ashley Underwood – contempt of court
John Lucas Henley – vandalism under $1,000
James Moore – contempt of court
Kaminski Stephen Turner – unlawful possession of weapon
Phillip Palmer – DUI (3rd)
Cory Andrew Rawls – DUI
Madison Climer – theft of merchandise (2 counts)
Civil
Midland Credit Management Inc vs Jessica Pledge
Midland Credit Management Inc vs Amber Mohney
Midland Credit Management Inc vs Damaris Coleman
Midland Credit Management Inc vs Cheryl Cottrell
Midland Credit Management Inc vs David Weatherington
Midland Credit Management Inc vs Joy Bryan
Credit Central of Tennessee LLC vs Heidi Hampton
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Kaila Shutes
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Frankie Lane
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Katelyn Brown
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Kaitlyn Tucker
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Garrison Curtis
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Mary McKinley
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Anthony Cowan
Harpeth Financial Services dba Advance Financial vs Zenola Smith
Gault Financial LLC vs Johnathan Mathis
Gault Financial LLC vs Tequilla King
Gault Financial LLC vs Tyler Miller
Gault Financial LLC vs Christie Rinkines
Ulikia Turner vs Jeffrey Moore
Richard Hensley vs Edward Agnew
Riley Ragan vs Russell Cain, Andrea Davis and Carolyn Davis
Divorces
Jonathan alexander vs Anna Alexander
Stephanie Eaton vs Ron Eaton
Angela Hobbs vs Trent Hobbs
Morgana Cunningham vs Thomas Cunningham
Real Estate Transfers
Thomas W. Farrow and wife, Peggy J. Farrow and Kevin C. Farrow to John Derek Long and wife, Bailey Long – Milan – $273,500
Lee Etic Azbell and wife, Sara Azbell to Alicia Curry – Milan – $45,000
William M. Branick to Brittnie Lavell Logan and Anthony Sadarius Coman – Milan – $25,000
Pravin Patel, Dimpal Patel, Jitendra K. Patel and Rekha Patel to H & S Investment Group, LLC – Medina – $260,000
Rodney Hutchison to ETC Investments – Humboldt – $76,523
Larry Sturgis to Heron Mireles Salcedo – Humboldt – $32,000
Delores Varetta Hurt, Carol Penn, Jasmine Parris, Kayla Lawhorn, Konnie Lawhorn, Sinclair Lawhorn, Karsen Lawhord, Alicia Williams, Kenya Nastis, Kenneth Hurt, Jr. and Carol Penn,
as Attorney-In-Fact for Walter White, Jr., to Joseph J. Roberts – Trenton – $80,000
Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC to Claton Heath and Greg Heath -Milan – $114,100
Marriage Licenses
Joseph Hamilton Elliott of Trenton and Deborah Kay Warren Lowery of Trenton
Carrie Amanda Yeager of Humboldt and Gilberto Canales. Jr. of Jackson
Terry Lee Watford of Atwood and Teresa Ann Fisher Thompson of Atwood
Mark Douglas Hawkins of Milan and Delaney Lea Naffziger of Milan
Harris Teyge Jones of Medina and Sarah Elizabeth Paschall of Medina
Joshua Vancolby Wade of Trenton and Lauren Elizabeth Handy of Trenton