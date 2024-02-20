Right to Know February 20, 2024

Sheriff’s Report Feb. 12-18, 2024

Information listed for the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 2/12/2024 through 2/18/2024:

Tyler Lee Halliburton, W/M, 30- aggravated assault, domestic assault, aggravated burglary of a habitation.

Nyckita Janelle Perry, B/F, 30- child abuse or neglect (non-violent), manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities.

Sherry Louise Bolin, W/F, 38- violation of probation.

John Thomas Coble Jr., W/M, 54- violation of probation.

Graniven Lee Estes, B/M, 62- violation of probation.

Clay Douglas Farrell, W/M, 36- violation of probation.

Leon Thomas Holmes, B/M, 54- violation of probation.

Stephen J.W. Lewis, W/M, 34- violation of probation.

Callie Nicole Rodgers, W/F, 19- violation of order of protection/restraining order.

Devin James Vawter, W/M, 28- manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, resisting arrest.

Jeremy Javan Williams, B/M, 25- child abuse or neglect (non-violent), manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, falsification of drug test result, driving on revoked/suspended license, window tint.

Brylea Paige Young, W/F, 24- resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest for search (non-violent).

Jonathan Rashawn Wade, B/M, 35- capias.

Angela Domonique Champion, B/F, 37- child abuse or neglect (non-violent).

Tiniki Michelle Dance, B/F, 34- aggravated criminal trespass.

Reynaldo Miguel Martinez, W/M, 36- public intoxication.

Juan Antonio Hernandez Salazar, U/M, 30- domestic assault.

William Lindsey Harris 3rd, B/M, 31- domestic assault.

Doug Allan Camper, W/M, 46- attachment order.

Loretta Ann Collins, B/F, 52- attachment order.

Clay Douglas Farrell, W/M, 36- violation of probation.

Tristan Garrison Watson, W/M, 19- burglary, violation of probation.

Allen Blackwell, W/M, 28- driving under the influence, failure to exercise due care.

Ashley Nicole Collins, B/F, 33- violation registration law, driving on revoked/suspended license, child restraint law, seatbelt law.

Patrick Emery Hockett, B/M, 40- capias.

Haley Nicole Matland, W/F, 32- capias, violation of probation.

Daniel Shane Walters, W/M, 54- animals run at large.

Richard Marvin Bates, W/M, 55- weekender.

Steven Scott Doest, W/M, 37- weekender.

Richard Houston Hopkins, W/M, 28- weekender.

Joel Steven Jones, W/M, 68- weekender.

Qristian Lamarious Mance, B/M, 30- weekender.

Destiny Alexis Miller, W/F, 24- weekender.

Jeremy Todd Pinckley, W/M, 36- weekender.

Jonathan James Rushing, W/M, 39- weekender.

Steven Jerome Wade, B/M, 55- weekender.

Police Report Feb. 12-18, 2024

Information listed for the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 2/12/2024 through 2/18/2024:

Dunio Noel Cabrera Avila, H/M, 30, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: February 17, 2024, 21st and Vine; Charges: property damage, leaving scene of accident, driving without a license, driving under influence, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bowens.

Angela Domonique Champion, B/F, 36, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: February 17, 2024, HPD; Charges: child abuse and neglect. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cano.

Tiniki Michelle Dance, B/F, 33, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: February 12, 2024, 2122 Hawks Loop; Charges: trespass criminal aggravated. Arresting officer: Ptl. Smith.

Juan Antonio Hernandez Salazar, H/M, 29, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: February 17, 2024, 42 Hawks Loop; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Lt. Bomer.

Reynaldo Martinez, H/M, 35, of Memphis; Arrest date and location: February 14, 2024, 7th and Burrow; Charges: public intoxication. Arresting officer: Sgt. Stewart.

Victor Leanardo Navaro-Lizcano, W/M, 38, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: February 13, 2024, Bypass; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, financial responsibility law, violation registration law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Reed.

Yefrin Yonoi Pena Salgado, H/M, 18, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: February 17, 2024, 21st and Vine; Charges: underage consumption, tampering with or fabricating evidence. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bowens.

General Sessions Court Report

Information listed for the General Sessions Court Report is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

Oscar Reniery – leaving scene of an accident; driving without DL; financial responsibility

Celisa Ann Blue – domestic assault

Elvin Soto Solgado – driving without DL

Floyd Perry – simple possession of Schedule II cocaine; evading arrest

Martin Ruiz-Ruiz – driving without DL; under age driving while impaired

Robert D. Casey – domestic assault

Jennifer Seavers – contempt of court

Joel Stephen Jones – DUI

Brady Hassan – obstruction of legal process

Christopher Currie – unlawful possession of weapon; open container

Dillon Brice Gladney – unlawful possession of weapon; driving without DL

Matrel Lewis – fraud use of debit card up to $1,000

Mercedes Mayo – contempt of court; assault

Malcolm Omar Lee Sr. – violation of order of protection

Eric Stechauer – simple possession of meth

Michael Patterson – simple possession Schedule VI

Jeffery Moore – domestic assault; contempt of court

Patsy Smith – contempt of court (2 counts)

Lake Hazelwood – simple possession of meth

Christopher Fitzgerald – obstruction of legal process; disorderly conduct

Makayla Faith Brown – theft of property; criminal trespass

Brianna N. Sharp – theft of merchandise under $1,000

Jesse Riggs – contempt of court

Odarious Brooks – simple possession of Schedule VI

Adam James Gabara – rape of a child; incest; aggravated sexual battery – bound over to Grand Jury (bail set at $2-million)

Carlos Alberto Lopez – underage DUI

Dawn Perkins – simple possession of meth; simple possession of Schedule II; simple possession of Schedule IV

Katlyn Marie Jones – contempt of court; simple possession of Schedule VI

Ashley Underwood – contempt of court

John Lucas Henley – vandalism under $1,000

James Moore – contempt of court

Kaminski Stephen Turner – unlawful possession of weapon

Phillip Palmer – DUI (3rd)

Cory Andrew Rawls – DUI

Madison Climer – theft of merchandise (2 counts)

Civil

Midland Credit Management Inc vs Jessica Pledge

Midland Credit Management Inc vs Amber Mohney

Midland Credit Management Inc vs Damaris Coleman

Midland Credit Management Inc vs Cheryl Cottrell

Midland Credit Management Inc vs David Weatherington

Midland Credit Management Inc vs Joy Bryan

Credit Central of Tennessee LLC vs Heidi Hampton

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Kaila Shutes

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Frankie Lane

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Katelyn Brown

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Kaitlyn Tucker

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Garrison Curtis

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Mary McKinley

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Anthony Cowan

Harpeth Financial Services dba Advance Financial vs Zenola Smith

Gault Financial LLC vs Johnathan Mathis

Gault Financial LLC vs Tequilla King

Gault Financial LLC vs Tyler Miller

Gault Financial LLC vs Christie Rinkines

Ulikia Turner vs Jeffrey Moore

Richard Hensley vs Edward Agnew

Riley Ragan vs Russell Cain, Andrea Davis and Carolyn Davis

Divorces

Jonathan alexander vs Anna Alexander

Stephanie Eaton vs Ron Eaton

Angela Hobbs vs Trent Hobbs

Morgana Cunningham vs Thomas Cunningham

Real Estate Transfers

Thomas W. Farrow and wife, Peggy J. Farrow and Kevin C. Farrow to John Derek Long and wife, Bailey Long – Milan – $273,500

Lee Etic Azbell and wife, Sara Azbell to Alicia Curry – Milan – $45,000

William M. Branick to Brittnie Lavell Logan and Anthony Sadarius Coman – Milan – $25,000

Pravin Patel, Dimpal Patel, Jitendra K. Patel and Rekha Patel to H & S Investment Group, LLC – Medina – $260,000

Rodney Hutchison to ETC Investments – Humboldt – $76,523

Larry Sturgis to Heron Mireles Salcedo – Humboldt – $32,000

Delores Varetta Hurt, Carol Penn, Jasmine Parris, Kayla Lawhorn, Konnie Lawhorn, Sinclair Lawhorn, Karsen Lawhord, Alicia Williams, Kenya Nastis, Kenneth Hurt, Jr. and Carol Penn,

as Attorney-In-Fact for Walter White, Jr., to Joseph J. Roberts – Trenton – $80,000

Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC to Claton Heath and Greg Heath -Milan – $114,100

Marriage Licenses

Joseph Hamilton Elliott of Trenton and Deborah Kay Warren Lowery of Trenton

Carrie Amanda Yeager of Humboldt and Gilberto Canales. Jr. of Jackson

Terry Lee Watford of Atwood and Teresa Ann Fisher Thompson of Atwood

Mark Douglas Hawkins of Milan and Delaney Lea Naffziger of Milan

Harris Teyge Jones of Medina and Sarah Elizabeth Paschall of Medina

Joshua Vancolby Wade of Trenton and Lauren Elizabeth Handy of Trenton