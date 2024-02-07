Gibson County, Weakley County high school basketball box scores for Week 13

Here are the Week 13 box scores for Gibson County and Weakley County area teams:

TUESDAY

Boys

Peabody 61, Gibson County 53

Peabody 14 19 15 14 — 61 Gibson Co. 7 12 19 15 — 53

Peabody (61) — Jamarcus Haynes 18, Thomas Luten 13, Cannon 8, Jelks 8, Brooks 7, Skinner 5, Jennings 2, Patterson 1.

Gibson County (53) — Kylan Finch 21, Isaiah DeBerry 12, Leke 8, Eddings 5, Reynolds 4, Crandall 2, Wright 1.

3-pointers: P – Luten 3, Haynes 2; GC – Finch 2, Leke 2, Eddings. Records: P 15-9 (4-3 14-2A); GC 12-14 (3-5).

Humboldt 57, Middleton 55

Humboldt 16 14 9 18 — 57 Middleton 6 15 18 16 — 55

Humboldt (57) — Stephon Shivers 16m Jeffrey Patterson 15, Fred Moore 11, Wedley 7, Taylor 6, E. Moore 2.

Middleton (55) — Taquinius Mitchell 16, Jordan Woody 15, Tamarcus Smith 10, Bills 2, Holmes 2, Terry 5, Wiggins 2, Grantham 3.

3-pointers: H – Patterson; M – Smith, Mitchell, Terry, Grantham. Records: H 17-8 (9-0 14-1A); M 15-6 (6-2).

Gleason 69, Lake County 67

Lake Co. 15 14 17 21 — 67 Gleason 18 10 30 11 — 69

Lake County (67) — Jeremy Ceaser 25, Camden Chamberlain 12, Aikee Ward 10, Triplet 3, Hertel 2, Ricks 2, Allen 3, Gross 5, Owens 5.

Gleason (69) — Garrett Pinkston 23, Drake Lehnkuhl 22, Kyzer Crochet 11, Sawyers 3, Byington 7, Dilday 3.

3-pointers: LC – Ceaser 2, Ward 2, Allen, Gross; G – Sawyers, Lehmkuhl. Records: G 16-11 (6-4 14-1A); LC 6-16 (3-7).

Dyersburg 42, South Gibson 39

Dyersburg 16 5 15 6 — 42 S. Gibson 9 13 9 8 — 39

Dyersburg (42) — Jeffery Cobb 13, Mahaffey 7, Higgins 4, Hill 6, McLin 6, Turnage 6.

South Gibson (39) — Clouse 9, Tritt 9, Allen 6, Baker 4, Thomas 4, Marcum 4, Crawford 2, Lemings 1.

3-pointers: D – ; SG – Tritt 2, Clouse. Records: SG 12-13 (3-3 13-3A); D 17-7 (6-1).

Halls 62, Bradford 35

Bradford 5 12 8 10 — 35 Halls 17 18 10 17 — 62

Bradford (35) — Cates 9, J. Richardson 9, E. Richardson 7, Street 4, Lewis 2, Harrington 2, Gibson 2.

Halls (62) — Larry Coleman 16, Sam Wilson 12, Thompson 6, Lefugee, Booker 3, Burks 3, Roberts 3, Brewster 2.

3-pointers: B – Cates 3, J. Richardson 3, Street; H – Wilson 2, Roberts, Burks. Records: B 8-15 (2-7 13-1A); H 10-15 (6-4).

McKenzie 71, Milan 40

McKenzie 7 22 22 20 — 71 Milan 11 2 16 11 — 40

McKenzie (71) — Tate Surber 22, Carter Kee 13, Stafford Roditis 14, Vinson 2, Garrett 5, Orgain 2, Teague 2, Brown 4, Chappell 2, Brown 5.

Milan (40) — Gabe Scott 13, J’Vionne Johnson 11, Brown 2, Sherwood 4, Jones 5, Pruitt 5.

3-pointers: Mc – Roditis 4, Kee 3, Garrett; Mi – Scott 4. Records: Mi 9-14; Mc 14-7.

Union City 73, Greenfield 43

Greenfield 6 10 14 13 — 43 Union City 20 28 21 4 — 73

Greenfield (43) — Carson Wills 17, Porter 4, Green 4, Sullivan 4, Archie 3, Dunlap 3, Warren 2, Brown 2, Edwards 2, Liggett 2.

Union City (73) — Malaki Brooks 24, Kail 6, Moss 5, Davis 2, Tucey 2, Monroe 6, Evans 8, Crawford 4, Summers 6, Gentry 2, Lattus 8.

3-pointers: G – Wills, Archie, Dunlap; UC – Brooks 6, Lattus 2, Monroe 2. Records: G 7-18 (1-8 14-1A); UC 22-5 (10-0).

Girls

Gibson County 51, Peabody 30

Peabody 7 7 3 14 — 30 Gibson Co. 14 15 11 11 — 51

Peabody (30) — Nyasia Luten 15, Price 5, Ross 3, Johnson 2, Carter 2, Brooks 2, Skinner 2.

Gibson County (51) — Micah Hart 20, Riding 8, Reaves 6, Lannom 8, Turner 4, Davidson 5.

3-pointers: P – Luten 3, Ross; GC – Hart 2, Davidson. Records: GC 29-1 (8-0 14-2A); P 17-10 (4-3).

Bradford 47, Halls 32

Bradford 7 21 10 7 — 47 Halls 9 13 4 6 — 32

Bradford (47) — Rebecca Wood 25, Dunn 9, Page 6, Graves 3, Proudfit 2, Reynolds 2.

Halls (32) — Riddick 8, Williams 7, Stover 5, Crew 4, Nelson 2, Gordon 2, Baggett 2, Hilliard 2.

3-pointers: B – Wood, Graves; H – Stover, Hilliard. Records: B 9-15 (6-3 13-1A); H 5-21 (0-9).

Gleason 55, Lake County 39

Lake Co. 11 4 13 11 — 39 Gleason 12 8 18 17 — 55

Lake County (39) — Caren Johnson 18, Lyndasia Geanes 10, Valentine 4, Bolden 2, Butler 5.

Gleason (55) — Autumn Mingle 27, Perry 9, Beasley 3, Arnold 8, Leach 5, Lehmkuhl 3.

3-pointers: LC – Johnson 3, Butler, Geanes; G – Leach, Mingle. Records: G 14-12 (2-8 14-1A); LC 3-18 (0-10).

Westview 62, Ripley 16

Westview 23 13 22 4 — 62 Ripley 7 0 5 4 — 16

Westview (62) — McCall Sims 17, Josey Clark 11, Alexander 9, Evans 3, Simpson 3, Roberts 3, Hayden 8, Byars 2, L. Trevathan 2, Reed 4.

Ripley (16) — Baros 6, Owen 7, Boyd 1, Beard 2.

3-pointers: W – Sims 5, Alexander, Simpson, Roberts, Clark; R – Owen 2. Records: W 18-4 (5-2 14-2A); R 3-23 (0-7).

West Carroll 51, Clarksburg 49

W. Carroll 6 17 17 11 — 51 Clarksburg 9 14 13 13 — 49

West Carroll (51) — Gracelyn Vernon 15, Aniya Metcalf 11, Airyanna Metcalf 10, Mitchell 9, Parker 6.

Clarksburg (49) — Sam Seagraves 15, Addison Milan 13, Maleigha Abdullah 12, Crum 4, Autry 3, Webb 2

3-pointers; WC – Vernon 4, An. Metcalf 3, Ai. Metcalf 3; C – Seagraves 3, Milam 3, Abdullah 2. Records: WC 6-19 (2-6 13-1A); C 4-16 (3-7).

Dyersburg 39, South Gibson 37 (OT)

Dyersburg 7 10 9 8 5 — 39 S. Gibson 8 9 14 3 3 — 37

Dyersburg (39) — Kayleigh Strayhorn 14, Harrell 6, Jordan 9, Dixon 4, Maclin 4, Jordan 2.

South Gibson (37) — Karson Dunn 18, Jade Reed 10, Allen 4, Lewis 5.

3-pointers: D – Strayhorn 3, Harrell 2; SG – Dunn 6, Reed, Lewis. Records: D 21-3 (7-0 13-3A); SG 15-12 (3-3).

Middleton 56, Humboldt 40

Humboldt 9 6 8 16 — 40 Middleton 17 14 12 13 — 56

Humboldt (40) — Kendall McLemore 18, Sabryna Day 10, Patterson 6, Dotson 4, Bryson 2.

Middleton (56) — Harmony Bell 14, Morgan Talley 12, Kemora Buggs 11, Harry 5, Geanes 4, Mitchell 5, Polk 5.

3-pointers: H – Day; M – Buggs 3, Bell, Harry. Records: H 15-7 (8-1 14-1A); M 15-4 (7-1).

McKenzie 62, Milan 30

McKenzie 19 12 22 9 — 62 Milan 5 17 4 4 — 30

McKenzie (62) — Mikaela Reynolds 19, Savannah Davis 17, Sophie Pate 10, French 6, Weatherford 3, Gottshall 7.

Milan (30) — Williamson 8, Reed 7, Grant 4, Phinnessee 3, Curry 3, Adkisson 2, Thomas 2, Redmond 1.

3-pointers: Mc – Reynolds 3, Pate 2, Davis, French, Weatherford; Mi – Williamson, Grant, Phinnessee, Reed. Records: Mi 5-18; Mc 14-5.

Union City 33, Greenfield 29

Greenfield 2 6 8 13 — 29 Union City 9 10 3 11 — 33

Greenfield (29) — Rayanna Fisher 10, Abernathy 6, Bowers 6, Vujicic 5, Alford 2.

Union City (33) — Sh’Nyla Moss 12, Jones 9, Theobald 4, McKinnis 1, Rogers 1, A. Moss 3, Turner 3.

3-pointers: G – Vujicic, Bowers; UC – Turner, S. Moss. Records: G 14-9 (7-2 14-1A); UC 13-13 (6-4).

MONDAY

Boys

West Carroll 72, Clarksburg 69

Clarksburg 12 19 18 20 — 69 W. Carroll 16 19 16 21 — 72

Clarksburg (69) — Sha Williams 23, Clint Clayton 10, Trae Cobb 10, Jacob Derryberry 10, Gilbert 2, Hooker 8, Allen 6.

West Carroll (72) — Darion Taylor 26, Izia Clark 23, Melton 6, Oneal 5, Bosley 2.

3-pointers: C – Williams 2, Allen; WC – Melton 4, Taylor 2, Oneal. Records: WC 8-14 (2-5 13-1A); C 7-14 (1-8).

Ripley 38, Westview 37

Ripley 13 6 14 5 — 38 Westview 7 6 8 16 — 37

Ripley (38) — Ja’Marion Whitelaw 12, Ja’Marcus Whitelaw 11, Maben 8, Jones 5, Hurdle 2.

Westview (37) — Damarion Pearson 10, Walker 6, Ward 6, Brown 8, Lemons 3, Pettigrew 2, McGuffin 2.

3-pointers: R – Jones; W – Ward, Brown, Lemons. Records: W 11-11 (3-3 14-2A); R 18-7 (6-0).

Girls

Westview 69, Ripley 19

Ripley 2 10 0 7 — 19 Westview 20 12 22 15 — 69

Ripley (19) — Shamia Boyd 10, Owen 2, Wells 3, Smith 2, Latimer 2.

Westview (69) — McCall Sims 23, Kylee Alexander 20, Evans 2, H. Trevathan 3, Rogers 4, Simpson 6, Roberts 3, Hayden 1, Byars 2, Holmes 2, L. Trevathan 3.

3-pointers: R – Bond 2, Wells; W – Sims 5, Alexander 3, Trevathan, Simpson 2, Roberts, L. Trevathan. Records: W 17-4 (4-2 14-2A); R 3-22 (0-6).

Clarksburg 58, West Carroll 49

Clarksburg 17 13 21 7 — 58 W. Carroll 8 13 9 13 — 49

Clarksburg (58) — Sam Seagraves 18, Libby Autry 16, Maleigha Abdullah 16, Milan 6, Webb 2.

West Carroll (49) — Nyonna Parker 17, Aniya Metcalf 16, Gracelyn Vernon 10, Ai. Metcalf 3, Mitchell 3.

3-pointers: C – ; WC – An. Metcalf 3, Vernon 3, Ai. Metcalf. Records: WC 5-19 (1-6 13-1A); C 4-15 (3-6).