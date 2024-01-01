2023-24 high school basketball top game performances for Gibson County, Weakley County
Here is the list of the leading single game scoring leaders for Gibson County and Weakley County during the 2023-24 season:
GIBSON COUNTY
Boys
Fred Moore (Humboldt) – Moore scored 33 points as the Vikings beat Ripley 78-76 in overtime.
Kylan Finch (Gibson County) – Finch scored 31 points as the Pioneers beat South Fulton 60-53.
Kylan Finch (Gibson County) — Finch scored 30 points, but the Pioneers lost to North Side 79-62.
Fred Moore (Humboldt) — Moore scored 29 points as the Vikings beat Obion County 63-59.
Sedric Leke (Gibson County) — Leke scored 27 points, but the Pioneers lost to Crockett County 59-56.
Fred Moore (Humboldt) — Moore scored 27 points as the Vikings beat Crockett County 75-39.
Darion Taylor (West Carroll) — Taylor scored 27 points, but the War Eagles lost to Covington 69-62.
Tommy Baker (South Gibson) – Baker scored 26 points as the Hornets beat Huntingdon 83-56.
Kylan Finch (Gibson County) – Finch scored 26 points as the Pioneers beat Greenfield 66-48.
Kendrick Taylor (Humboldt) — Taylor scored 26 points as the Vikings beat South Gibson 79-75.
Emmanuel Cannon (Peabody) — Cannon scored 25 points as the Golden Tide beat McKenzie 69-62.
Emmanuel Cannon (Peabody) — Cannon scored 24 points as the Golden Tide beat Gleason 74-61.
Isaiah DeBerry (Gibson County) – DeBerry scored 24 points, but the Pioneers lost to North Side 47-42.
Ethan Richardson (Bradford) — Richardson scored 24 points as the Red Devils beat Gleason 69-67.
Jeffrey Patterson (Humboldt) – Patterson scored 23 points as the Vikings beat Ripley 78-76 in overtime.
Ryder Patterson (Peabody) — Patterson scored 23 points as the Golden Tide beat Greenfield 86-54.
Ethan Richardson (Bradford) — Richardson scored 23 points as the Red Devils beat Dresden 52-51.
Tommy Baker (South Gibson) — Baker scored 22 points as the Hornets beat Milan 77-56.
Fred Moore (Humboldt) – Moore scored 22 points, but the Vikings lost to Sacred Heart 95-72.
Darion Taylor (West Carroll) — Taylor scored 22 points as the War Eagles beat Hardin County 53-44.
Girls
Micah Hart (Gibson County) — Hart scored 41 points as the Lady Pioneers beat Dresden 81-55.
Sabryna Day (Humboldt) — Day scored 36 points, including 10 3-pointers, as the Lady Vikings beat Mitchell 66-25.
Micah Hart (Gibson County) – Hart scored 30 points as the Lady Pioneers beat Obion County 61-46.
Jamyia Carter (Peabody) – Carter scored 27 points as the Lady Tide beat South Gibson 53-36.
Hallie Allen (South Gibson) — Allen scored 26 points as the Lady Hornets beat Bolivar 49-40.
Micah Hart (Gibson County) – Hart scored 26 points as the Lady Pioneers beat Bartlett 42-40.
Micah Hart (Gibson County) — Hart scored 26 points as the Lady Pioneers beat Creek Wood 56-52.
Micah Hart (Gibson County) — Hart scored 26 points as the Lady Pioneers beat Greenfield 73-36.
Tamiya Patterson (Humboldt) — Patterson scored 26 points as the Lady Vikings beat Ripley 51-10.
Micah Hart (Gibson County) – Hart scored 25 points as the Lady Pioneers beat North Side 69-13.
Rebecca Wood (Bradford) – Wood scored 25 points as the Lady Red Devils beat Bruceton 44-34.
Rebecca Wood (Bradford) — Wood scored 25 points, but the Lady Red Devils lost to Dresden 60-31.
Micah Hart (Gibson County) — Hart scored 24 points as the Lady Pioneers beat Crockett County 52-40.
Micah Hart (Gibson County) — Hart scored 24 points as the Lady Pioneers beat Houston 56-29.
Tamiya Patterson (Humboldt) – Patterson scored 24 points as the Lady Vikings beat Bolivar 59-51.
Micah Hart (Gibson County) — Hart scored 23 points as the Lady Pioneers beat Peabody 48-37.
Micah Hart (Gibson County) – Hart scored 22 points as the Lady Pioneers beat Dresden 60-13.
Micah Hart (Gibson County) — Hart scored 22 points as the Lady Pioneers beat North Side 79-16.
Rebecca Wood (Bradford) – Wood scored 22 points, but the Lady Red Devils lost to South Fulton 62-42.
WEAKLEY COUNTY
Boys
Drake Lehmkuhl (Gleason) – Lehmkuhl scored 33 points, but the Bulldogs lost to Jackson Christian 59-56.
Drake Lehmkuhl (Gleason) — Lehmkuhl scored 30 points, but the Bulldogs lost to Peabody 74-61.
Drake Lehmkuhl (Gleason) — Lehmkuhl scored 29 points as the Bulldogs beat Bradford 64-42.
Cruze Porter (Greenfield) — Porter scored 27 points as the Yellowjackets beat Fulton City (Ky.) 57-28.
Reese Bell (Dresden) — Bell scored 24 points as the Lions beat Galatia (Ill.) 70-58.
Drake Lehmkuhl (Gleason) — Lehmkuhl scored 24 points, but the Bulldogs lost to Bradford 69-67.
Drake Lehmkuhl (Gleason) — Lehmkuhl scored 24 points as the Bulldogs beat Waverly 52-42.
Garrett Pinkston (Gleason) — Pinkston scored 24 points, but the Bulldogs lost to Bradford 69-67.
Donteze Joy (Westview) — Joy scored 22 points as the Chargers beat Obion County 58-48.
Drake Lehmkuhl (Gleason) – Lehmkuhl scored 22 points as the Bulldogs beat Bruceton 78-41.
Drake Lehmkuhl (Gleason) — Lehmkuhl scored 22 points as the Bulldogs beat Bruceton 60-51.
Drake Lehmkuhl (Gleason) – Lehmkuhl scored 22 points as the Bulldogs beat West Carroll 42-39.
Drake Lehmkuhl (Gleason) — Lehmkuhl scored 21 points as the Bulldogs beat West Carroll 57-53.
Arden Smith (Dresden) — Smith scored 21 points as the Lions beat Community Fellowship (Ky.) 62-48.
Nick Turnbow (Dresden) — Turnbow scored 21 points as the Lions beat Community Fellowship (Ky.) 62-48.
Girls
Allie Spaulding (Dresden) — Spaulding scored 35 points, including 10 3-pointers, as the Lady Lions beat Pope County (Ill.) 80-45.
Kylee Alexander (Westview) — Alexander scored 30 points as the Lady Chargers beat South Fulton 51-42.
McCall Sims (Westview) — Sims scored 28 points as the Lady Chargers beat Keenan (SC) 56-42.
Rayanna Fisher (Greenfield) – Fisher scored 29 points as the Lady Yellowjackets beat Clarksburg 74-45.
Autumn Mingle (Gleason) — Mingle scored 28 points as the Lady Bulldogs beat Bradford 60=26
Anastyn Vujicic (Greenfield) — Vujicic scored 28 points, including seven 3-pointers, as the Lady Yellowjackets beat Bruceton 58-25.
Rayanna Fisher (Greenfield) – Fisher scored 27 points as the Lady Yellowjackets beat TCA 61-38.
Autumn Mingle (Gleason) — Mingle scored 26 points as the Lady Bulldogs beat Bruceton 53-39.
Kylee Alexander (Westview) — Alexander scored 25 points as the Lady Chargers beat Fayette-Ware 75-36.
Paisley Pittman (Dresden) — Pittman scored 25 points as the Lady Lions beat Ballard Memorial (Ky.) 55-35.
Paisley Pittman (Dresden) — Pittman scored 25 points as the Lady Lions beat Manassas 74-29.
Autumn Mingle (Gleason) – Mingle scored 24 points as the Lady Bulldogs beat Bruceton 45-22.
Kylee Alexander (Westview) — Alexander scored 23 points as the Lady Chargers beat Lexington 60-29.
Autumn Mingle (Gleason) – Mingle scored 23 points, but the Lady Bulldogs lost to Jackson Christian 48-38.
Kylee Alexander (Westview) — Alexander scored 21 points as the Lady Chargers beat King’s Fork (Va.) 58-46.
Allie Spaulding (Dresden) — Spaulding scored 21 points, including five 3-pointers, as the Lady Lions beat Milan 61-27.