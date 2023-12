Gibson County, Weakley County high school schedules for Week 6 of basketball season

Here are the Week 6 games happening in Gibson County and Weakley County:

GIBSON COUNTY

MONDAY

High School Basketball

Milan at Henry County (G), 2 p.m.; West Carroll at North Side (G), 6 p.m.

909 Designs Pre-Christmas Classic, at Bradford, Greenfield vs. Gibson County (B), 11 a.m.; Bradford vs. Union City (G), 12:30 p.m.; Humboldt vs. South Gibson (B), 2 p.m.; Houston vs. Dyer County (G), 3:30 p.m.; Westview vs. Creek Wood (B), 5 p.m.; Big Sandy vs. Munford (G), 6:30 p.m.; Bradford vs. Big Sandy (B), 8 p.m.

South Gibson (G) in White County Christmas Tournament, TBA

TUESDAY

High School Basketball

Milan at McKenzie, 6 p.m.; West Carroll at Madison, 6 p.m.

909 Designs Pre-Christmas Classic, at Bradford, Westview vs. Humboldt (B), 10 a.m.; Humboldt vs. Union City (G), 11:30 a.m.; South Gibson vs. Creek Wood (B), 1 p.m.; Houston vs. Munford (G), 2:30 p.m.; Greenfield vs. Big Sandy (B), 4 p.m.; Big Sandy vs. Dyer County (G), 5:30 p.m.; Bradford vs. Gibson County (B), 7 p.m.

South Gibson (G) in White County Christmas Tournament, TBA

WEDNESDAY

High School Basketball

Gibson County Pre-Christmas Tournament (Girls only), South Fulton vs. Peabody, 3 p.m.; USJ vs. Obion County, 4:30 p.m.; Haywood vs. Greenfield, 6 p.m.; Gibson County vs. Jackson Christian, 7:30 p.m.

South Gibson (G) in White County Christmas Tournament, TBA; Humboldt (G) in Holiday Hoop Fest, at St. Benedict, TBA

THURSDAY

High School Basketball

Gibson County Pre-Christmas Tournament (Girls only), Losers’ bracket semifinal, 3 p.m.; Losers’ bracket semifinal, 4:30 p.m.; Semifinal, 6 p.m.; Semifinal, 7:30 p.m.

West Carroll (B, G) in Hardin County Christmas Tournament, TBA; South Gibson (G) in White County Christmas Tournament, TBA; Humboldt (G) in Holiday Hoop Fest, at St. Benedict, TBA

FRIDAY

High School Basketball

Humboldt at Ripley, 6 p.m.

Gibson County Pre-Christmas Tournament (Girls only), Seventh-place game, 3 p.m.; Fifth-place game, 4:30 p.m., Consolation, 6 p.m., Championship, 7:30 p.m.

West Carroll (B, G) in Hardin County Christmas Tournament, TBA; South Gibson (G) in White County Christmas Tournament, TBA

SATURDAY

High School Basketball

West Carroll (B, G) in Hardin County Christmas Tournament, TBA

WEAKLEY COUNTY

MONDAY

High School Basketball

909 Designs Pre-Christmas Classic, at Bradford, Greenfield vs. Gibson County (B), 11 a.m.; Westview vs. Creek Wood (B), 5 p.m.

West Tennessee Bone & Joint Christmas Classic, at Henry County, Gleason vs. Waverly (B), 3:20 p.m.; Gleason vs. Waverly (G), 4:40 p.m.

Dresden in Community Christian Academy (Ky.) Christmas Tournament, TBA

TUESDAY

High School Basketball

909 Designs Pre-Christmas Classic, at Bradford, Westview vs. Humboldt (B), 10 a.m.; Greenfield vs. Big Sandy (B), 4 p.m.

West Tennessee Bone & Joint Christmas Classic, at Henry County, Gleason vs. Henry County (B), 12:30 p.m.; Henry County vs. Gleason (G), 3:20 p.m.

Dresden in Community Christian Academy (Ky.) Christmas Tournament, TBA

WEDNESDAY

High School Basketball

Gibson County Pre-Christmas Tournament (Girls only), Haywood vs. Greenfield, 6 p.m.

Westview (G) in United Bank Holiday Invitational, at Myrtle Beach (SC), TBA

THURSDAY

High School Basketball

Gibson County Pre-Christmas Tournament (Girls only), Losers’ bracket semifinal, 3 p.m.; Losers’ bracket semifinal, 4:30 p.m.; Semifinal, 6 p.m.; Semifinal, 7:30 p.m.

Westview (G) in United Bank Holiday Invitational, at Myrtle Beach (SC), TBA

FRIDAY

High School Basketball

Gibson County Pre-Christmas Tournament (Girls only), Seventh-place game, 3 p.m.; Fifth-place game, 4:30 p.m., Consolation, 6 p.m., Championship, 7:30 p.m.

Westview (G) in United Bank Holiday Invitational, at Myrtle Beach (SC), TBA