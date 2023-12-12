Right to Know December 12, 2023
Sheriff’s Report Dec. 4-10, 2023
Information listed for the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 12/4/2023 through 12/10/2023:
Clarence Michael Henry, W/M, 50- other.
Foster Clay Byrd, W/M, 24- violation of probation.
Danny Lee Collin, B/M, 55- violation of conditions of community supervision, failure to appear.
Lueshonda Shanice Dennis, B/F, 30- theft of property.
Janet Lorene Hardin, W/F, 57- violation of probation.
Clarence Michael Henry, W/M, 50- capias.
Eric Lynn Hornsby, B/M, 18- public intoxication.
Trevor Langston Huffmon, B/M, 44- contraband in penal institution, Schedule II drug violations.
Johhn Hendrix Kolwyck Jr., W/M, 44- violation of probation.
Bradley Austin McCord, W/M, 27- domestic assault.
Destiny Alexis Miller, W/F, 23- weekender.
Shirell Dena Newbill, B/F, 40- capias.
Ann Margret Richards, W/F, 41- capias.
Jerry Don Riggs, W/M, 51- violation of probation.
Brandon James Shirk, W/M, 37- capias.
Joshua Maurice Simpson, B/M, 27- capias, violation of probation.
Antonio Kevon Brooks, B/M, 29- failure to provide proof insurance, driving on revoked/suspended license, violation light law.
Illya O’Brian Cheairs, B/M, 32- theft of property, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance.
Sharon Ann Furlong, W/F, 43- disorderly conduct.
Kenneth Lyle Davis, W/M, 63- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, slow poke law.
Richard Marvin Bates, W/M, 54- driving under the influence, improper lane usage.
Halie Mechelle Jones, W/F, 23- driving on revoked/suspended license.
Jimmy Utah Rogers, W/M, 29- violation of probation.
Tanzevius Tah’Je Belmont, B/M, 22- resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent).
Trevor Langston Huffmom, B/M, 44- disorderly conduct.
Timothy Jermaine Cox, B/M, 44- violation of probation.
Kevin Deashawn Jones, B/M, 41- capias.
James Zachary McDonald, W/M, 18- aggravated assault.
Terry Allen Atchison, W/M, 24- weekender.
Qristian Lamarious Mance, B/M, 29- weekender.
Christopher Renard Morris, B/M, 36- weekender.
Shamikah Jamell Palmer, B/F, 22- weekender.
Natima Sheronne Parker, B/F, 40- weekender.
Jeremy Todd Pinckley, W/M, 36- weekender.
Maria Jesus Valenzuela, U/F, 35- weekender.
Police Report Dec. 4-10, 2023
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 12/4/2023 through 12/10/2023:
Antonio Kevon Brooks, B/M, 29, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: December 7, 2023, Valero; Charges: violation of light law, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Lt. Bomer.
Sharon A. Furlong, W/F, 43, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: December 4, 2023, Humboldt High School; Charges: disorderly conduct. Arresting officer: Lt. Wade.
Cheairs O. Illya, B/M, 32, of Bolivar; Arrest date and location: December 5, 2023, Walmart; Charges: simple possession, theft of property-merchandise. Arresting officer: Lt. Williams.
Jeffrey Lynn Moore, W/M, 34, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: December 10, 2023, 2365 Maple Circle; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Griffin.
Brian Adrian Pearson, B/M, 51, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: December 10, 2023, 17th and McKnight; Charges: falsification of drug test, simple possession, display of plates. Arresting officer: Ptl. Keathley.
Real Estate Transfers
Stephen Phillip Wofford to Stephanie Joyce and Miranda Bauer – Trenton – $22,650
Anthony Popelka to Joshua York – Milan – $233,500
Jack W. Hardwick and wife, Linda K. Hardwick to James W. Longmire and wife, Deborah C. Longmire – Medina – $365,000
Richard Hopkins to Robert W. Backus – Trenton – $105,900
Jerry N. Faulkner to Terry C. Luce and wife, Cynthia Luce – Rutherford – $165,000
Richard Neal Williams to TNT Properties – Humboldt – $50,000
New Bethlehem Baptist Church of Humboldt, TN, Inc. to TNT Properties – Humboldt – $25,000
Guy W. Causey and wife, Tammy L. Causey to Michele D. Bufford and Teresa D. Bufford, Trustees of the Michele Bufford and Teresa D. Bufford Trust, – Humboldt – $324,000
Adam Bradley Pate to Robert W. Dawson – Rutherford – $44,000
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Guo Rong Liu and wife, Wen Hui Liu – Medina – $344,900
Deborah Jane Robinson to Erin Vester and husband, Charles B. Vester – Milan – $78,500
Mary Russell and Wilma Champion to Cherenfant Handy – Trenton – $1,500
Christy Ferrell to Judy D. Wilson and Euel K. Glover – Bradford – $116,000
Phillip Hardwick, Martin Hardwick, Mitzi Jo Turner, f/k/a Mitzi Jo Timberlake, by and through her Attorney-in-Fact Philip Hardwick, Beth Lynn Potter and Paul Stephens to Tyler Matthews – Rutherford – $75,000
Gibson Commercial Property Management, LLC to Jonathan Armour and April Wyatt – Milan – $235,000
Gibson Property Management, LLC to Joshua Youmans – Gibson – $50,000
Gerald S. Gordan to Mark B. Jenkins – Milan – $239,000
Joshua White to Lori J. Coyle – Humboldt – $7,000
Joshua White, individually and Kaleb Garrison, by and through his Attorney-in-Fact Josh White, to Lori J. Coyle – $85,500
Building Permits
Mohammed Gaad, 101 Fly Road, Medina
DHS, 2205 Highway 45 Bypass South, Trenton
Blake Spellings, 123 Sammons Circle, Trenton
Blake Spellings, 125 Sammons Circle, Trenton
Ricky Hudson, 103 Wayne Lloyd Road, Bradford
Ray Sienko, 98 County Lake Drive, Trenton
PL&K Farm LLC, 153B Skullbone Road, Bradford
Alex Cantrell and Catherine Hatch, 83 Skullbone Road, Bradford
Jason Batts, 78 John Martin Road, Bradford
Mark Sanders, 100 Medina Highway, Humboldt
John and Olivia Fox, 174 Eldad Road, Humboldt
Isaiah 117 House, 302 East Eaton Street, Trenton
Mary Beth Evelyn, 1506 South College Street, Trenton
Silas Troyer, 180 Walnut Grove Road, Rutherford
Evelyn Matlock, 38 Germantown Road, Milan
Zach Lewis, 24 Casey Road, Trenton
David Schrock, 523 Keely Mill Road, Rutherford
Issac Ervin, 26 Atkins Road, Bradford
Barbara Pyron, 36 Elmer Miller Road, Trenton
Ricky Johnson, 158 Esquire Hunt Road, Humboldt
Phillip Walker, 214 Thomas Grove Road, Milan
Tim and Linda Brown, 64 Lake Hayes Estates Drive, Trenton
Dylan and Chelsey Speer, 531 State Route 5, Dyer
Jane Thompson, 6 Oak Tree End Road, Trenton
Ricky Bailey, 187 State Route 188, Trenton
Scott Conder, 18 Bogle Loop, Milan
Carmen and Molly Cupples, 49 Fisher Road, Dyer
Isaiah 117 House Properties, LLC, 302 East Eaton Street, Trenton
Marriage Licenses
Michele Linette Conner of Dyer and Susan Marie Battaglia Wetmore of Dyer
Wyatt Anderson Campbell of Milan and Laila Nicole Pugh of Mila
Austin Michael Dunn of Trenton and Destinee Sa Decker of Trenton
Casey Nathaniel Curry of Humboldt and Jazmin Nava Garcia of Humboldt
Robert Joseph Velez-Biggs of Trenton and Gladys Louise Litton of Trenton
John Everett Gladmon of Trenton and Natasha Ann Faye Dulworth of Atwood