Final Tennessee AP high school football poll for 2023 season

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through October 30, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:<

Division I – Class 6A

1. Bradley Central (10) 10-0 118 1

2. Germantown (1) 10-0 100 4

3. Brentwood (1) 10-0 94 3

4. Oakland 8-2 69 2

5. Riverdale 8-2 67 7

6. Clarksville ` 10-0 62 6

7. Houston 8-2 47

8. Jefferson County 9-1 36 T9

9. Bearden 7-3 30 5

10. Maryville 6-4 14 8

Others receiving votes: Bartlett 9. Mt. Juliet 8. Collierville 4. Ravenwood 1. Science Hill 1.

Division I – Class 5A

1. Knoxville West (9) 9-1 117 1

2. Henry County (1) 9-1 100 2

3. Southwind (1) 10-0 93 3

4. Page (1) 9-1 90 4

5. Centennial 8-2 60 6

6. Oak Ridge 8-2 48 7

7. Sevier County 9-1 39 9

8. Nolensville 8-2 27 5

9. Powell 7-3 26 8

10. Munford 8-2 17 T10

Others receiving votes: Shelbyville 16. Walker Valley 13. Beech 5. Knoxville Halls 5. Hendersonville 3. McMinn County 1.<

Division I – Class 4A

1. Pearl-Cohn (9) 10-0 115 1

2. Upperman (2) 10-0 102 T2

3. Greeneville 8-0 89 5

(tie) Hardin County (1) 10-0 89 4

5. Elizabethton 8-1 76 T2

6. Macon County 8-2 64 6

7. Haywood County 8-2 42 8

8. Marshall County 8-2 38 7

9. Anderson County 6-4 14 10

10. Gibbs 8-2 10 NR

Others receiving votes: Millington 6. South Gibson 6. Stone Memorial 5. Red Bank 3. Melrose 1.

Division I – Class 3A

1. Alcoa (10) 8-1 116 1

2. Dyersburg (1) 10-0 107 2

3. Meigs County (1) 10-0 100 3

4. Gatlinburg-Pittman 9-1 76 4

5. East Nashville 8-2 67 5

6. Giles County 7-2 60 7

7. Covington 8-2 59 6

8. McMinn Central 7-3 24 8

9. Sheffield 8-2 19 NR

10. Kingston 7-3 14 9

Others receiving votes: Unicoi County 10. Westview 4. Sequatchie County 2. Chuckey-Doak 2.<

Division I – Class 2A

1. York Institute (5) 10-0 113 1

2. Marion County (3) 10-0 106 2

3. Huntingdon (4) 9-1 98 3

4. Loretto 10-0 83 4

5. Riverside 8-2 59 6

6. East Robertson 9-1 57 5

7. Smith County 8-2 41 T7

8. Lewis County 9-1 40 10

9. Milan 8-2 25 T7

10. Mitchell 9-1 11 9

Others receiving votes: Hampton 10. Fairley 7. Bledsoe County 6. Mt. Pleasant 4.

Division I – Class 1A

School Record Points Prv

1. South Pittsburg (7) 10-0 114 1

2. Dresden (5) 10-0 111 2

3. Moore County 10-0 95 3

4. McKenzie 9-1 87 4

5. Memphis Academy of Science & Engineering 8-1 66 5

6. Coalfield 9-1 63 6

7. Union City 7-3 47 7

8. Whitwell 7-3 25 8

9. Collinwood 6-3 19 T10

10. Oliver Springs 7-3 15 T10

Others receiving votes: Clay County 6. Gordonsville 6. Sale Creek 4. Cloudland 1. Cornersville 1.<

Division II – Class 1A

1. Middle Tennessee Christian (9) 9-1 116 2

2. Trinity Christian Academy (1) 7-2 101 4

3. Jackson Christian (2) 9-1 97 1

4. Friendship Christian 8-2 79 3

5. First Assembly Christian 8-2 49 5

Others receiving votes: Columbia Academy 30. Franklin Grace Christian Academy 8.<

Division II – Class 2A

1. CPA (8) 9-1 115 1

2. Boyd Buchanan (4) 10-0 109 2

3. Franklin Road Academy 9-1 96 3

4. Knoxville Webb 9-1 88 4

5. Lausanne Collegiate 8-1 54 NR

Others receiving votes: Davidson Academy 18.<

Division II – Class 3A

1. MUS (4) 9-1 109 2

2. McCallie (6) 9-1 108 1

3. Baylor (2) 8-2 105 3

4. Ensworth 8-2 80 4

5. Lipscomb Academy 5-5 60 5

Others receiving votes: CBHS 12. Knoxville Catholic 6.<

___

All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Leaf-Chronicle, Clarksville; The Daily Herald, Columbia; Herald-Citizen, Cookeville; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; The Tennessean, Nashville; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin; Lebanon Democrat, Lebanon; The Mountain Press, Sevierville; Mirror-Exchange, Milan; Weakley County Press, Martin; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland.