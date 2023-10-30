 Skip to content

Final Tennessee AP high school football poll for 2023 season

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through October 30, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:<

Division I – Class 6A

1. Bradley Central (10)                              10-0      118                                                       1

2. Germantown (1)                                    10-0      100                                                       4

3. Brentwood (1)                                     10-0      94                                                        3

4. Oakland                                          8-2       69                                                        2

5. Riverdale                                         8-2       67                                                        7

6. Clarksville `                                     10-0      62                                                        6

7. Houston                                          8-2       47

8. Jefferson County                                  9-1       36                                                        T9

9. Bearden                                          7-3       30                                                        5

10. Maryville                                         6-4       14                                                        8

Others receiving votes: Bartlett 9. Mt. Juliet 8. Collierville 4. Ravenwood 1. Science Hill 1.

Division I – Class 5A

1. Knoxville West (9)                                9-1       117                                                       1

2. Henry County (1)                                  9-1       100                                                       2

3. Southwind (1)                                     10-0      93                                                        3

4. Page (1)                                          9-1       90                                                        4

5. Centennial                                        8-2       60                                                        6

6. Oak Ridge                                         8-2       48                                                        7

7. Sevier County                                     9-1       39                                                        9

8. Nolensville                                       8-2       27                                                        5

9. Powell                                           7-3       26                                                        8

10. Munford                                          8-2       17                                                        T10

Others receiving votes: Shelbyville 16. Walker Valley 13. Beech 5. Knoxville Halls 5. Hendersonville 3. McMinn County 1.<

Division I – Class 4A

1. Pearl-Cohn (9)                                    10-0      115                                                       1

2. Upperman (2)                                      10-0      102                                                       T2

3. Greeneville                                       8-0       89                                                        5

(tie) Hardin County (1)                               10-0      89                                                        4

5. Elizabethton                                      8-1       76                                                        T2

6. Macon County                                      8-2       64                                                        6

7. Haywood County                                    8-2       42                                                        8

8. Marshall County                                   8-2       38                                                        7

9. Anderson County                                   6-4       14                                                        10

10. Gibbs                                            8-2       10                                                        NR

Others receiving votes: Millington 6. South Gibson 6. Stone Memorial 5. Red Bank 3. Melrose 1.

Division I – Class 3A

1. Alcoa (10)                                        8-1       116                                                       1

2. Dyersburg (1)                                     10-0      107                                                       2

3. Meigs County (1)                                  10-0      100                                                       3

4. Gatlinburg-Pittman                                9-1       76                                                        4

5. East Nashville                                    8-2       67                                                        5

6. Giles County                                      7-2       60                                                        7

7. Covington                                         8-2       59                                                        6

8. McMinn Central                                    7-3       24                                                        8

9. Sheffield                                         8-2       19                                                        NR

10. Kingston                                          7-3       14                                                        9

Others receiving votes: Unicoi County 10. Westview 4. Sequatchie County 2. Chuckey-Doak 2.<

Division I – Class 2A

1. York Institute (5)                                10-0      113                                                       1

2. Marion County (3)                                 10-0      106                                                       2

3. Huntingdon (4)                                    9-1       98                                                        3

4. Loretto                                          10-0      83                                                        4

5. Riverside                                         8-2       59                                                        6

6. East Robertson                                    9-1       57                                                        5

7. Smith County                                      8-2       41                                                        T7

8. Lewis County                                      9-1       40                                                        10

9. Milan                                            8-2       25                                                        T7

10. Mitchell                                          9-1       11                                                        9

Others receiving votes: Hampton 10. Fairley 7. Bledsoe County 6. Mt. Pleasant 4.

Division I – Class 1A

School                                               Record    Points                                                      Prv

1. South Pittsburg (7)                               10-0      114                                                       1

2. Dresden (5)                                       10-0      111                                                       2

3. Moore County                                      10-0      95                                                        3

4. McKenzie                                          9-1       87                                                        4

5. Memphis Academy of Science & Engineering           8-1       66                                                        5

6. Coalfield                                         9-1       63                                                        6

7. Union City                                        7-3       47                                                        7

8. Whitwell                                          7-3       25                                                        8

9. Collinwood                                        6-3       19                                                        T10

10. Oliver Springs                                    7-3       15                                                        T10

Others receiving votes: Clay County 6. Gordonsville 6. Sale Creek 4. Cloudland 1. Cornersville 1.<

Division II – Class 1A

1. Middle Tennessee Christian (9)                    9-1       116                                                       2

2. Trinity Christian Academy (1)                     7-2       101                                                       4

3. Jackson Christian (2)                             9-1       97                                                        1

4. Friendship Christian                              8-2       79                                                        3

5. First Assembly Christian                          8-2       49                                                        5

Others receiving votes: Columbia Academy 30. Franklin Grace Christian Academy 8.<

Division II – Class 2A

1. CPA (8)                                          9-1       115                                                       1

2. Boyd Buchanan (4)                                 10-0      109                                                       2

3. Franklin Road Academy                             9-1       96                                                        3

4. Knoxville Webb                                    9-1       88                                                        4

5. Lausanne Collegiate                               8-1       54                                                        NR

Others receiving votes: Davidson Academy 18.<

Division II – Class 3A

1. MUS (4)                                          9-1       109                                                       2

2. McCallie (6)                                      9-1       108                                                       1

3. Baylor (2)                                        8-2       105                                                       3

4. Ensworth                                          8-2       80                                                        4

5. Lipscomb Academy                                  5-5       60                                                        5

Others receiving votes: CBHS 12. Knoxville Catholic 6.<

All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Leaf-Chronicle, Clarksville; The Daily Herald, Columbia; Herald-Citizen, Cookeville; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; The Tennessean, Nashville; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin; Lebanon Democrat, Lebanon; The Mountain Press, Sevierville; Mirror-Exchange, Milan; Weakley County Press, Martin; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland.

