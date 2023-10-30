Final Tennessee AP high school football poll for 2023 season
The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through October 30, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:<
Division I – Class 6A
1. Bradley Central (10) 10-0 118 1
2. Germantown (1) 10-0 100 4
3. Brentwood (1) 10-0 94 3
4. Oakland 8-2 69 2
5. Riverdale 8-2 67 7
6. Clarksville ` 10-0 62 6
7. Houston 8-2 47
8. Jefferson County 9-1 36 T9
9. Bearden 7-3 30 5
10. Maryville 6-4 14 8
Others receiving votes: Bartlett 9. Mt. Juliet 8. Collierville 4. Ravenwood 1. Science Hill 1.
Division I – Class 5A
1. Knoxville West (9) 9-1 117 1
2. Henry County (1) 9-1 100 2
3. Southwind (1) 10-0 93 3
4. Page (1) 9-1 90 4
5. Centennial 8-2 60 6
6. Oak Ridge 8-2 48 7
7. Sevier County 9-1 39 9
8. Nolensville 8-2 27 5
9. Powell 7-3 26 8
10. Munford 8-2 17 T10
Others receiving votes: Shelbyville 16. Walker Valley 13. Beech 5. Knoxville Halls 5. Hendersonville 3. McMinn County 1.<
Division I – Class 4A
1. Pearl-Cohn (9) 10-0 115 1
2. Upperman (2) 10-0 102 T2
3. Greeneville 8-0 89 5
(tie) Hardin County (1) 10-0 89 4
5. Elizabethton 8-1 76 T2
6. Macon County 8-2 64 6
7. Haywood County 8-2 42 8
8. Marshall County 8-2 38 7
9. Anderson County 6-4 14 10
10. Gibbs 8-2 10 NR
Others receiving votes: Millington 6. South Gibson 6. Stone Memorial 5. Red Bank 3. Melrose 1.
Division I – Class 3A
1. Alcoa (10) 8-1 116 1
2. Dyersburg (1) 10-0 107 2
3. Meigs County (1) 10-0 100 3
4. Gatlinburg-Pittman 9-1 76 4
5. East Nashville 8-2 67 5
6. Giles County 7-2 60 7
7. Covington 8-2 59 6
8. McMinn Central 7-3 24 8
9. Sheffield 8-2 19 NR
10. Kingston 7-3 14 9
Others receiving votes: Unicoi County 10. Westview 4. Sequatchie County 2. Chuckey-Doak 2.<
Division I – Class 2A
1. York Institute (5) 10-0 113 1
2. Marion County (3) 10-0 106 2
3. Huntingdon (4) 9-1 98 3
4. Loretto 10-0 83 4
5. Riverside 8-2 59 6
6. East Robertson 9-1 57 5
7. Smith County 8-2 41 T7
8. Lewis County 9-1 40 10
9. Milan 8-2 25 T7
10. Mitchell 9-1 11 9
Others receiving votes: Hampton 10. Fairley 7. Bledsoe County 6. Mt. Pleasant 4.
Division I – Class 1A
School Record Points Prv
1. South Pittsburg (7) 10-0 114 1
2. Dresden (5) 10-0 111 2
3. Moore County 10-0 95 3
4. McKenzie 9-1 87 4
5. Memphis Academy of Science & Engineering 8-1 66 5
6. Coalfield 9-1 63 6
7. Union City 7-3 47 7
8. Whitwell 7-3 25 8
9. Collinwood 6-3 19 T10
10. Oliver Springs 7-3 15 T10
Others receiving votes: Clay County 6. Gordonsville 6. Sale Creek 4. Cloudland 1. Cornersville 1.<
Division II – Class 1A
1. Middle Tennessee Christian (9) 9-1 116 2
2. Trinity Christian Academy (1) 7-2 101 4
3. Jackson Christian (2) 9-1 97 1
4. Friendship Christian 8-2 79 3
5. First Assembly Christian 8-2 49 5
Others receiving votes: Columbia Academy 30. Franklin Grace Christian Academy 8.<
Division II – Class 2A
1. CPA (8) 9-1 115 1
2. Boyd Buchanan (4) 10-0 109 2
3. Franklin Road Academy 9-1 96 3
4. Knoxville Webb 9-1 88 4
5. Lausanne Collegiate 8-1 54 NR
Others receiving votes: Davidson Academy 18.<
Division II – Class 3A
1. MUS (4) 9-1 109 2
2. McCallie (6) 9-1 108 1
3. Baylor (2) 8-2 105 3
4. Ensworth 8-2 80 4
5. Lipscomb Academy 5-5 60 5
Others receiving votes: CBHS 12. Knoxville Catholic 6.<
___
All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Leaf-Chronicle, Clarksville; The Daily Herald, Columbia; Herald-Citizen, Cookeville; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; The Tennessean, Nashville; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin; Lebanon Democrat, Lebanon; The Mountain Press, Sevierville; Mirror-Exchange, Milan; Weakley County Press, Martin; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland.