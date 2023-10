Gibson County, Weakley County high school schedules for Week 10 of fall season

Week 10 of the high school fall season is here. Golf has come to a close. Gibson County and Milan will represent West Tennessee in the Class A state tournament. And girls soccer hits region tournament time.

GIBSON COUNTY

TUESDAY

High School Cross Country

Bradford, Milan, South Gibson in Westview Meet, 4:30 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer

South Gibson in Region 7-AA Semifinals, TBA; Gibson County in Region 7-A Semifinals, TBA

High School Volleyball

Gibson County, Milan in Class A state tournament, at Rockvale

WEDNESDAY

High School Volleyball

Gibson County, Milan in Class A state tournament, at Rockvale

THURSDAY

High School Girls Soccer

South Gibson in Region 7-AA Championship, TBA

FRIDAY

High School Football

7 p.m. – Milan at Peabody; South Gibson at North Side; Adamsville at Gibson County; Union City at Humboldt; KIPP Academy at West Carroll

SATURDAY

High School Girls Soccer

South Gibson in Class AA sectionals, TBA

WEAKLEY COUNTY

MONDAY

Middle School Basketball

Gleason at Harrelson, 6 p.m.

TUESDAY

High School Cross Country

Westview in Westview Meet, 4:30 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer

Westview in Region 6-A Semifinals,, TBA

Middle School Basketball

Greenfield at Henry, 6 p.m.; Dresden at Lakewood, 6 p.m.; Gleason at Sharon (boys only), 6 p.m.

THURSDAY

High School Girls Soccer

Westview in Region 6-A Championship, at TBA, TBA

Middle School Basketball

Gleason at Henry, 6 p.m.; Bradford at Greenfield, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

High School Football

7 p.m. – Westview at McNairy Central; Gleason at Dresden; Greenfield at Lake County

SATURDAY

High School Girls Soccer

Westview in Class A sectionals, at TBA, TBA