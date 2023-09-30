Gibson County, Weakley County high school schedules for Week 8 of fall season

Week 8 of the fall season is here. Golf region tournaments take place on Monday, and postseason picks up in girls soccer and volleyball.

If you want to see the postseason brackets for Gibson County and Weakley County, click here.

GIBSON COUNTY

MONDAY

High School Golf

South Gibson in Region 7-AA Tournament at Swan Lake, 8 a.m.; Gibson County, Milan, Peabody in Region 8-A Tournament at The Farms, 8 a.m.

High School Girls Soccer

Gibson County at Madison, 5 p.m.

High School Volleyball

Humboldt, Peabody, West Carroll in District 12-A Quarterfinals, TBA; South Gibson in District 13-AA Quarterfinals, at Dyer County, TBA

TUESDAY

High School Cross Country

Bradford in Best of the West at Obion County, 4:30 p.m.

High School Volleyball

Peabody in District 12-A Semifinals, at Huntingdon, TBA; Gibson County, Milan in District 13-A Semifinals, at Milan, TBA

THURSDAY

High School Volleyball

Peabody in District 12-A Championship, at Huntingdon, TBA; Gibson County, Milan in District 13-A Championship, at Milan, TBA

FRIDAY

High School Football

7 p.m. – Humboldt at Gleason; Bruceton at West Carroll

WEAKLEY COUNTY

MONDAY

High School Volleyball

Westview in District 13-AA Quarterfinals, at Dyer County, TBA

TUESDAY

High School Cross Country

Westview in Best of the West at Obion County, 4:30 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer

Westview in District 12-A Semifinals at Westview, TBA

High School Volleyball

Westview in District 13-AA Semifinals, at Dyer County, TBA

Middle School Basketball

Bruceton at Gleason, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY

High School Girls Soccer

Westview in District 12-A Championship at Westview, TBA

Middle School Basketball

Clarksburg at Gleason, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

High School Football

7 p.m. – Bolivar at Westview; Dresden at South Fulton; TCA at Greenfield; Humboldt at Gleason