Gibson County, Weakley County high school schedules for Week 8 of fall season
Week 8 of the fall season is here. Golf region tournaments take place on Monday, and postseason picks up in girls soccer and volleyball.
If you want to see the postseason brackets for Gibson County and Weakley County, click here.
GIBSON COUNTY
MONDAY
High School Golf
South Gibson in Region 7-AA Tournament at Swan Lake, 8 a.m.; Gibson County, Milan, Peabody in Region 8-A Tournament at The Farms, 8 a.m.
High School Girls Soccer
Gibson County at Madison, 5 p.m.
High School Volleyball
Humboldt, Peabody, West Carroll in District 12-A Quarterfinals, TBA; South Gibson in District 13-AA Quarterfinals, at Dyer County, TBA
TUESDAY
High School Cross Country
Bradford in Best of the West at Obion County, 4:30 p.m.
High School Volleyball
Peabody in District 12-A Semifinals, at Huntingdon, TBA; Gibson County, Milan in District 13-A Semifinals, at Milan, TBA
THURSDAY
High School Volleyball
Peabody in District 12-A Championship, at Huntingdon, TBA; Gibson County, Milan in District 13-A Championship, at Milan, TBA
FRIDAY
High School Football
7 p.m. – Humboldt at Gleason; Bruceton at West Carroll
WEAKLEY COUNTY
MONDAY
High School Volleyball
Westview in District 13-AA Quarterfinals, at Dyer County, TBA
TUESDAY
High School Cross Country
Westview in Best of the West at Obion County, 4:30 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer
Westview in District 12-A Semifinals at Westview, TBA
High School Volleyball
Westview in District 13-AA Semifinals, at Dyer County, TBA
Middle School Basketball
Bruceton at Gleason, 6 p.m.
THURSDAY
High School Girls Soccer
Westview in District 12-A Championship at Westview, TBA
Middle School Basketball
Clarksburg at Gleason, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
High School Football
7 p.m. – Bolivar at Westview; Dresden at South Fulton; TCA at Greenfield; Humboldt at Gleason