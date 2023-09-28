2023 High school girls soccer, volleyball postseason brackets
Here are the 2023 high school girls soccer and volleyball tournament brackets:
District Tournaments
Girls Soccer
District 12-A Tournament
Tuesday, Oct. 3
No. 4 South Fulton at No. 1 Westview, 6 p.m.
No. 3 McKenzie at No. 2 Huntingdon, 5 p.m.
at Westview
Thursday, Oct. 5
Championship, 5:30 p.m.
District 13-AA Tournament
Thursday, Oct. 5
Game 1: No. 5 Dyer County at No. 4 Obion County, 5 p.m.
at South Gibson
Tuesday, Oct. 10
Game 2: No. 1 South Gibson vs. Game 1 winner, 5 p.m.
Game 3: No. 2 Dyersburg vs. No. 3 Crockett County, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 12
Championship, 6 p.m.
Volleyball
District 12-A Tournament
Monday, Oct. 2
Game 1: No. 6 West Carroll at No. 3 Madison, 6 p.m.
Game 2: No. 4 Riverside at No. 3 Clarksburg, 6 p.m.
at Huntingdon
Tuesday, Oct. 3
Game 3: No. 2 Peabody vs. Game 1 winner, 5 p.m.
Game 4: No. 1 Huntingdon vs. Game 2 winner, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 5
Championship, 6 p.m.
District 13-A Tournament
Monday, Oct. 2
Game 1: No. 5 South Fulton at No. 4 Union City, 6 p.m.
Game 2: No. 6 Lake County at No. 3 Halls, 6 p.m.
at Milan
Tuesday, Oct. 3
Game 3: No. 1 Milan vs. Game 1 winner, 5:30 p.m.
Game 4: No. 2 Gibson County vs. Game 2 winner, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 5
Championship, 6 p.m.
District 13-AA Tournament
at Dyer County
Monday, Oct. 2
Game 1: No. 4 Westview vs. No. 5 Obion County, 5 p.m.
Game 2: No. 3 Dyersburg vs. No. 6 South Gibson, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 3
Game 3: No. 1 Dyer County vs. Game 1 winner, 5 p.m.
Game 4: No. 2 Crockett County vs. Game 2 winner, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 5
Championship, 6 p.m.