2023 High school girls soccer, volleyball postseason brackets

Here are the 2023 high school girls soccer and volleyball tournament brackets:

District Tournaments

Girls Soccer

District 12-A Tournament

Tuesday, Oct. 3

No. 4 South Fulton at No. 1 Westview, 6 p.m.

No. 3 McKenzie at No. 2 Huntingdon, 5 p.m.

at Westview

Thursday, Oct. 5

Championship, 5:30 p.m.

District 13-AA Tournament

Thursday, Oct. 5

Game 1: No. 5 Dyer County at No. 4 Obion County, 5 p.m.

at South Gibson

Tuesday, Oct. 10

Game 2: No. 1 South Gibson vs. Game 1 winner, 5 p.m.

Game 3: No. 2 Dyersburg vs. No. 3 Crockett County, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 12

Championship, 6 p.m.

Volleyball

District 12-A Tournament

Monday, Oct. 2

Game 1: No. 6 West Carroll at No. 3 Madison, 6 p.m.

Game 2: No. 4 Riverside at No. 3 Clarksburg, 6 p.m.

at Huntingdon

Tuesday, Oct. 3

Game 3: No. 2 Peabody vs. Game 1 winner, 5 p.m.

Game 4: No. 1 Huntingdon vs. Game 2 winner, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 5

Championship, 6 p.m.

District 13-A Tournament

Monday, Oct. 2

Game 1: No. 5 South Fulton at No. 4 Union City, 6 p.m.

Game 2: No. 6 Lake County at No. 3 Halls, 6 p.m.

at Milan

Tuesday, Oct. 3

Game 3: No. 1 Milan vs. Game 1 winner, 5:30 p.m.

Game 4: No. 2 Gibson County vs. Game 2 winner, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 5

Championship, 6 p.m.

District 13-AA Tournament

at Dyer County

Monday, Oct. 2

Game 1: No. 4 Westview vs. No. 5 Obion County, 5 p.m.

Game 2: No. 3 Dyersburg vs. No. 6 South Gibson, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 3

Game 3: No. 1 Dyer County vs. Game 1 winner, 5 p.m.

Game 4: No. 2 Crockett County vs. Game 2 winner, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 5

Championship, 6 p.m.