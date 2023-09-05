Right to Know September 5, 2024

Trenton Court Report

Information listed for the Trenton General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as it. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

General Sessions Report

James Hayden Nichols – DUI (1st Offense)

Jason Andrew Rollins – bound over to Grand Jury

Robert Timothy Bell – bound over to Grand Jury

Michael Clarence Henry – driving on revoked license

Dalantus Jarqua Fussell – driving without license

LaQuinta Collins – domestic assault

Mariah Bruce – driving without license

Mart Griggs – simple possession of Schedule II, possession of paraphernalia

Jeremy Todd Pinckley – DUI (1st Offense)

Matthew J. Patton – driving without license

Skyle Nicole Matousek – DUI (1st Offense)

Amanda Dunbar – possession of drug paraphernalia

Courtney Reann Williams – driving without license, financial responsibility

Kenneth Belew – violation of community supervision

Anthony Gooch – bound over to Grand Jury

Bruce D. Sims – simple assault, theft under $1,000

Richard Neisler – domestic assault

Sandy Hudson – criminal trespass

April Bledsoe – driving without license

Julius Williamson – domestic assault

Julie Holland – driving on suspended license

Oliver Sikes – domestic assault

Hunter Taylor – theft under $1,000, criminal trespass

Joseph Calvo – simple possession of Schedule II

Jonathan Rushing – bound over to Grand Jury

Chris C. Peters – bound over to Grandy Jury

Stanley Roshawn Turner – driving without license

Nicholas Rayfield – Simple possession of schedule VI, possession of drug paraphernalia

David Hamman – driving without license, financial responsibility

Toney A. Cooper – simple possession of Schedule II

Betty J. Reagan – DUI (1st Offense)

Billy Garrison – domestic ssault

James P. Warren – bound over to Grand Jury

Amanda Hinson – obstruction of process

Gabrielle Petty – Simple assault

Holley Gabrielle Petty – theft under $1,000

John Phillip Reed – bound over to Grand Jury

Vondal Radean Davidson – DUI (1st Offense)

Tylor Adams – reckless driving

Juan Israel Rodriguez-Romo – DUI (1st Offense)

Hunter Felton – possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia

John W. Travis – possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia

Teresa Ellen Copeland – bound over to Grand Jury

Jerry Turner, III – domestic assault, theft under $1,000

Collin Vestal – Criminal trespass

Paige Nicole McLemore – DUI (1st Offense)

Dylan Murdock – simple possession of Schedule VI

Peter J. Klynstra – interlock device

Madeline Grace Jamieson – driving without license

Drew Allen Hunt – driving without license, financial responsibility

Raymond Labonte – simple possession of Schedule VI

Logan Sidney Hornsby – underage DUI

Timothy Wallace Willis – domestic assault

Mary Lockwood – bound over to Grand Jury

Ethan Henry Denton – bound over to Grand Jury

Adrian Oliver – driving on suspended license (with priors)

Stacey Canady – possession of drug paraphernalia

Real Estate Transfers

Rebecca Henry and husband, Franklin Henry to Priti Advani – Medina – $225,000

Lonnetta Morris and husband, David Morris to Jeremy R. Vonner and wife, Kelly D. Vonner – Medina – $304,369

Alford Farms, LLC to Vernon A. Stults and Carol K. Stults, as Co-Trustees of the Stults Family Trust, – Trenton – $2,000,000

Alan Turner to Helen 28, LLC – Medina – $315,000

Karen Garner and Carla Brewer to Kenneth Tozer – Trenton – $225,000

Darrell Boyd and wife, Virginia Boyd to Jacqueline Y. Freeman – Humboldt – $5,500

David Bunney and wife, Karla Bunney to Wayne H. Marshall and wife, Francis Marshall – Milan – $319,900

Jerry Wynn to Ernest Decker and wife, Sheena Decker – Trenton – $165,000

2JSLLC to Micah E. Pinkley – Milan – $184,900

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Nicholas J. Wile and wife, Natalie M. Wile – Medina – $344.900

Ruben Martinez and wife, Stacy Martinez to Richard Hallenback – Medina – $345,000

U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee for Terwin Mortgage Trust 2005-10HE – Humboldt – $47,544

Cox Oil Company, Inc. to Tri Star Energy, LLC – Milan – $506,902

Jordan D. Clark and wife, Alexis N. Clark to Sara Elizabeth Ward – Medina – $440,000

John Russell Cavaness to William O. Thompkins and wife, Laurie Tompkins – Trenton – $190,000

Randall Morford to David A. Martin and wife, Mary E. Martin – Trenton – $96,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Caitlin Eversole and husband, Joseph Eversole – Medina – $412,500

Robert Sanders Clark, Jr. and wife, Julie Carol Clark to Joshua Blake Stewart and wife, Marissa Stewart – Bradford – $30,000

Christopher Lynn McGehee and wife, Allison Cerese McGehee to John S. Shelby – Medina – $359,900

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Christopher Lynn McGehee and wife, Allison Cerese McGehee – Medina – $329,900

Ray Rowan to Deborah Gina Milano – Humboldt – $73,000

Tammy Newman Eberle to William Kernz and wife, Emily Kernz – Milan – $55,000

Sandra Belew, Jason Belew, Amy Belew Jones, f/k/a Amy Belew Ary, and Damon Belew to Samuel Smith and wife, Lori Smith – Milan – $45,000

Jessica Westbrook and husband, Brandon Westbrook to Grassroots Residential 3, LLC – Humboldt – $165,000

Freedom Mortgage Corporation to Tom Hartigan – Milan – $85,000

Bruce F. Harrison, Jr., William H. Harrison, and John C. Harrison to Leah McLemore – Milan – $192,000

W. F. Jones, Jr. and Cathey M. Jones to Tyler Lowery and wife, Shelby Lowery – 2nd CD of Gibson County – $100,000

Debra N. Lawrence, James D. Cunningham, Kimberly Willis, Raven Pick, Trevor Cunningham, Keenan Haynes, Destiny Yracheta and Alex Yracheta to Michael R. Cunningham – Kenton – $42,000

KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – 212 Nightshade Drive, Medina – $37,267

KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – 218 Nightshade Drive, Medina – $37,267

KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – 211 Nightshade Drive, Medina – $37,267

Crosswynd Partners to Jeff Baker and Michael B. Presson – 121 Calumet Cove, Medina – $46,500

Crosswynd Partners to Jeff Baker and Michael B. Presson – 113 Calumet Cove, Medina – $46,500

Robert M. Barton to Brenton Jones – Trenton – $85,000

Kasi Darby to Kendall Lawler – Bradford – $157,900

William Martin, Jr., by and through his Attorney-in-Fact Anne Short, to Zoe Barrett – Humboldt – $270,000

Nicholas Knowles to Sonya Childress and spouse, Sara Ashley Criss-Childress – Humboldt – $129,900

McCaloph Caston and wife, LeAnne Caston to Edward Margala, III and wife, Ashleigh Margala – Medina – $607,288

Mary Ellen Varner to Deanna Carver and Ian Carver – Medina – $175,900

Charles Exum, as Administrator for the Joshua Caine Hayes Estate, to Teresa Little – Trenton – $62,000

Legacy Construction Group, LLC to Andrew Scheller and wife, Christy Scheller – Dyer – $85,106

L.L. Harrell, III, Mary K. Holmes, Shirley Sisk, William Steven Sisk, Stuart Wayne Sisk and Susan Sisk Simpson to Matthew Skinner – Trenton – $7,000

Kimberly Nichols and Norman S. Nichols to Ann S. Penny – Milan – $336,100

Michael Wayne McPherson to James Hudson – Humboldt – $95,000

Jennifer Hamman to Pete Woods, Jr. and wife, Geneva B. Woods – Milan – $96,000

Talton Graves and wife, Kimberly Graves to W.F. Jones, Jr. and Jones Farms, Inc. – 18th CD of Gibson County – $1,155,605

Marty Lawler and wife, Twyla Lawler to Christopher Shane Needham – Trenton – $180,000

David Bunney and wife, Karla Bunney to Wendy Elliott and husband, Randy Elliott – Milan – $319,900

Limme Lee Harrell, III, Mary Kimberley Harrell Holmes, Shirley Sisk, William Steven Sisk, Stuart Wayne Sisk and Susan Sisk Simpson to Dustin Morrison – Trenton – $6,000

Jeff Baker, by and through his Attorney-in-Fact Lee Godfrey, and Michael B. Presson, by and through his Attorney-in-Fact Lee Godfrey, to Andrew Benjamin Pate and wife, April Pate – Medina – $389,900

Casey Taggart to Haley Diane Hartness and Janie Alysen Perry – Milan – $165,000

Michael Alford and wife, Vickie Alford to Lanny Oliver – Dyer – $30,000

Robert J. Moore, Sr. and wife, Ceil H. Moore to Steve Whalen and wife, Kelani Whalen – Humboldt – $358,500

Tracy A. Tate to Allison Pitcher – Rutherford – $4,800

Brittany Harris and James Harris to Chase Richard Willer and wife, Janna Martenie Willer – Humboldt – $599,900

Walker Huey to Audrey Anna Potts and husband, Michael Blaine Potts – Milan – $155,000

Richard B. Hicks to Justin R. Tanner – Bradford – $20,000

Andrew Reel and wife, Martha Reel to Robert Schabron and wife, Christina Schabron – Medina – $695,000

Herman Pete Johnson and Terry Mathis to Blake Spellings – Humboldt – $46,500

Brian W. Zimny and wife, Alane M. Zimny and Hollis Clenney to Laura D. Dubuisson – Humboldt – $87,000

Stephanie Green to Eric J. Stetten and wife, Heather Rochelle Stetten – Humboldt – $48,500

Drew Duncan to Steven W. Autry, II – Trenton – $72,500

Brandon S. Bond to KJB Properties, LLC – Dyer – $2,500

Christina L. Lomeli to George R. Carey and wife, Nita R. Carey – Rutherford – $99,000

Jerry Belew to Peak Investment Group, LLC – Milan – $15,000

Daniel Blair White and wife, Sarah White to Kathy S. Stubblefield – Trenton – $422,000

Steven D. Brown to Christian Butler – Milan – $93,000

Arlene W. Joslin to Reid Investments, LLC – Medina – $264,000

Christopher L. Mitchell and wife, Julie A. Mitchell to David R. Doyle and wife, Denise K. Doyle – Milan – $419,900

Brandon Shankle and wife, Clara Shankle to Matthew S. Poteete and wife, Anna R. Poteete – Humboldt – $300,000

Charles Alexander and Jesse Alexander to Kayla M. Williams and husband, Matthew C. Williams – Humboldt – $99,900

Jeanna Kitchens and Janey Pearson Staples to Janna DeLoach Rickman and Lucas Rickman and Lily Rickman – Humboldt – $108,000

Jonathan Nicks and wife, Tammy Nicks to Rakeshkumar Patel – Milan – $25,000

Aaron M. Cooper and wife, Brandi L. Cooper to Ross McMillan – Humboldt – $669,900

Deanna Essary to Johnny McCartney and wife, Autumn McCartney – Milan – $85,000

Aaron Johnson to Damitea Johnson – Humboldt – $8,000

Susan C. Gordon, Danny J. Lowrance, Jr. and Lisa Michelle McCormack to Roy J. Ward and Judy G. Ward – 4th CD of Gibson County – $40,000

Keith Barlow and wife, Cindy Barlow to Kevin McCullough and wife, Debbie McCullough – 8th CD of Gibson County – $650,000

Justin Kyle Wilbert to Christopher Johns and wife, Peggy Johns – Milan – $167,500

Karen Rayfield to Cecelia Butler and Christopher Cedzich – Dyer – $152,000

James Bryant to Dyer Fiberglass, Inc. – Yorkville – $5,000

Jerry Wood and wife, Shannon Wood to Stanley Cothren – Humboldt – $50,000

Floyd Blitchington and wife, Jennifer Blitchington to Benito Segura-Paniagua and wife, Blanca Segura – Trenton – $415,000

David Bryant to Leslie Jolly and wife, Belinda Jolly – Bradford – $6,000

Kitzman Construction Company, LLC to Matthew Harriss and wife, Kathyrn Harriss – Medina – $455,000

Jason Adams to Dalton James Northcott and wife, Shay Lynn Northcott and Pamela Turner – Bradford – $154,000

Terry Barger and wife, Cindy Barger to William Rowan and Terri Potts – 18th CD of Gibson County – $60,000

Bryan Glenn Sandor to David Cadien and Christina AnnMarie Burnette – Milan – $150,000

Pat Moore and wife, Donna Moore to Brandon Andrew Ray and wife, Jessica Mayfield Ray – 20th CD of Gibson County – $20,000

Jamie Rinks and wife, Sherry D. Rinks to Tucker Risner and wife, Madeline Risner – Bradford – $100,000

Hunter C. Smith and wife, Emily Blaire Smith to Shane Robert Smith and Susanna Evangeline Smith – Trenton – $85,000

William Larocque to Travis Clark and wife, Stacy Clark – Milan – $600,000

Jacob Bolton and wife, Bridget Bolton to Stephanie Jones and husband, Phillip B. Jones – Milan – $485,000

3one Capital, LLC to Josh Arnold – Milan – $95,000

3one Capital, LLC to Josh Arnold – Milan – $55,000

Deborah Cross, a/k/a Deborah Christine Austill, to Allie Beth Bruce and husband, Garrison Bruce – Trenton – $125,000

John J. Davis and wife, Heather L. Davis to Michael Badger and wife, Elizabeth Badger Medina – $290,000

Jerry Wood and wife, Shannon Wood to Allen R. Thomas and wife, Lisa J. Thomas – Humboldt – $249,900

William T. Johnson and wife, Leisha Johnson to David White and wife, Hannah Kaitlyn White – Medina – $395,000

Vernon Kyle Smith and wife, Anna Smith to Andrew Frazier and wife, Emily Frazier – Trenton – $165,000

Nick Cates to City of Bradford, Tennessee – Bradford – $10,000

City of Bradford, Tennessee to Milorad Sudzum and wife, Tracy Porter Sudzum – Bradford – $3,500

Teresa L. Keaton and Jeanette A. Plunkett to Petra Banks – Humboldt – $128,000

Steven W. Yarbrough to Kasey Thomas and wife, Heather Thomas – Milan – $131,772.25

Milan Environmental Contractors, LLC to Luke Davenport and wife, Krysten Davenport – Humboldt – $127,500

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Dru P. Sanford and wife, Rachel A. Sanford – Medina – $399,900

Paul J. Melson and wife, Melissa A. Melson to Samantha Wolfe and husband, Brian Wolfe – Medina – $335,000

Virginia Kay Thurman, f/k/a Virginia Kay Rutherford, Vera Sue Doerr Hanscom, f/k/a Vera Sue Rodgers, and Lynda Lou Doerr Sims, a/k/a Linda Lou Sims, to LaHays Limited Partnership – Humboldt – $1,125,936

Manish Patel to Everett L. Martin and Karen J. Reed – Humboldt – $332,500

KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Lot 13, Graves Crossing North, Medina – $45,000

KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Lot 14, Graves Crossing North, Medina – $45,000

KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Lot 15, Graves Crossing North, Medina – $45,000

KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Lot 16, Graves Crossing North, Medina – $45,000

Richard T. Dilworth and Natalie L. Dilworth, f/k/a Natalie L. Gordon, to Joseph N. Loden and wife, Kory P. Loden – Medina – $279,400

Steele Brothers Corp. to Kajal Chopra – Bradford – $5,000

Charles Keith Steele and wife, Michelle Steele to Charles A, Steele and wife, Emily Steele – Bradford – $120,825

Winfred L. Allen and wife, Carolyn A. Allen to W.F. Jones, Jr. and wife, Cathey M. Jones – Humboldt – $150,000

Verner B. Lahti and wife, Marjorie A. Lahti, Trustees of the Lahti Family Irrevocable Trust, to Jean Swingler – Humboldt – $220,700

Larry Sanders and Sherry Sanders Cooper to Steele Brothers Corp. – Bradford – $1,400,000

Kevin Kail, Darrell Lowery and Scott Williams, Trustees of the First Baptist Church, Humboldt, Tennessee, Inc., a/k/a The Church at Sugar Creek, to Ann Marie Buschur – Humboldt – $135,900

Heather Scruggs Jones to Hunter Cooper and wife, Rebecca Cooper – Rutherford – $180,000

Charles J. Morris to Tuyen Cam Giang and Tamika Le – Dyer – $35,000

Dru Sanford and wife, Rachel Sanford to Priti Advani, Trustee of the Krishan Advani Irrevocable Trust, Medina – $225,000

Crosswynd Partners to Jeff Baker and Michael B. Presson – Medina – $93,000

James Glen Harris, Individually and as Attorney-in-Fact for Anna Michelle Harris, Steven Edward Harris and Tina Denise Harris Turner to Fincher Properties, LLC – Humboldt – $60,000

Warren Shook to James L. Hays – Milan – $42,000

Northwest Tennessee Property General Partnership to Warren Gannon and wife, Tonya Gannon – Bradford – $105,900

Janetta F. Adair to Michael Mansour – Medina – $365,000