SGC’s Cade Allen selected to 15U National Team Training Camp

Rising sophomore Cade Allen was one of 44 players selected to the 15U National Team Training Camp roster on Tuesday.

The training camp is set to be held Aug. 1-5 in Cary, North Carolina.

Following the training camp and international friendly competition with Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico, a final 20-man roster will be named on Aug. 5.

“Throughout this identification process, we have seen many extremely talented baseball players from all across the country,” Ben Kelley, USA Baseball’s 15U National Team Program Director, said in the press release. “The forty-four players on the Training Camp roster have proven to be some of the nation’s best, and we look forward to watching them compete for a coveted spot on the final twenty-man roster.”

Overall, 17 states are represented on the Training Camp roster. Twelve players hail from the state of California, while Florida and Texas each have six representatives on the 44-man roster.

Allen is one of three players from Tennessee named to the list. The other two players from Tennessee are Will Brick of Memphis and Carson Lane of Dandridge.

Allen is coming off a strong freshman season on the mound as he helped the Hornets reach the Class 3A state tournament. He went 5-1 on the mound with a 1.6 ERA and 81 strikeouts.

He is a three-sport athlete at South Gibson as he also plays basketball and is the second-string quarterback on the football team

2023 15U National Team Training Camp Roster

(Name; Position; Hometown)

Will Adams; LHP/INF; Hoover, Ala.

Cade Allen; RHP; Humboldt, Tenn.

Wilson Andersen; RHP/INF; Tampa, Fla.

Luke Armijo; LHP/INF; Whittier, Calif.

Blake Bowen; OF; Riverside, Calif.

Will Brick; C/INF; Memphis, Tenn.

Jael Castillo; INF/LHP; Wake Forest, N.C.

Michael Chin; C/OF; Houston, Texas

Andrew Davis; RHP/INF; Sumrall, Miss.

Nathaneal Davis; OF; Orlando, Fla.

Trey Ebel; INF/RHP; Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.

Grady Emerson; INF; Argyle, Texas

Jared Grindlinger; OF/LHP; Huntington Beach, Calif.

JT Girod; INF/RHP; Independence, Ore.

Will Grable; RHP/INF; Pasadena, Calif.

Landon Green; RHP; Clearwater, Fla.

Cameron Hanes; RHP; Windermere, Fla.

Alejandro Haro; RHP; Whittier, Calif.

Brady Harris; OF; Saint Augustine, Fla.

Andrew Jimenez; INF/RHP; Wildomar, Calif.

Brody Jindra; INF/RHP; Elkhorn, Neb.

Keon Johnson; INF; Macon, Ga.

Braylon Kolish; RHP/OF; Henderson, Nev.

Pono Kong; RHP/C; Mililani, Hawaii

Jason Kruczek; RHP/OF; Alexandria, Va.

Carson Lane; C/RHP; Dandridge, Tenn.

Jorvorskie Lane Jr.; OF/UTIL; Fort Worth, Texas

Tucker Long; RHP; Ottumwa, Iowa

Oliver Minyard; C/INF; Dallas, Texas

Samir Mohommed; RHP; Trinity, Fla.

Josiah Morris; INF/UTIL; Oakley, Calif.

Kaden Nicholls; INF/LHP; Grass Valley, Calif.

JC Pacheco; INF; Wayne, N.J.

Conor Rae; OF/UTIL; Gilbert, Ariz.

Taytum Reeves; C/INF; Menifee, Calif.

Kevin Roberts Jr.; RHP/INF; Meridian, Miss.

Garner Rodriguez; INF/RHP; Nacogdoches, Texas

Teagan Scott; C/OF; Salem, Ore.

Jack Smejkal; INF/RHP; The Woodlands, Texas

Gavin Smith; INF; Corona, Calif.

James Tronstein; OF/INF; Los Angeles, Calif.

Jake Turner; OF/LHP; Las Vegas, Nev.

Brandon Washington; INF/RHP; Stanley, N.C.

Sebastian Wilson; OF; Chicago, Ill.