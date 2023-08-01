Hill facing attempted murder charges

According to a recent police report, a Humboldt man has been arrested and charged with three counts of attempted first degree murder, three counts of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, two counts of vandalism over $1,000 but under $2,500, one count aggravated burglary, one count aggravated assault and one count of a dangerous felony for employing a firearm with intent to go armed.

The Humboldt Police Department responded to a call on July 23, 2023 at around 6:44 a.m. in Humboldt after receiving a call regarding an aggravated burglary and aggravated assault incident. Tyler Hill of Humboldt, Tenn. allegedly entered a home and pointed a gold handgun at a witness in bed. It was stated in the police report that Hill threatened to kill both the witness and the child of the witness. For over an hour, Hill allegedly played with the magazine clip of the gun multiple times and reinserted it into the gun. The witness claimed to have seen bullets in the magazine and witnessed Hill playing with the safety of the gun.

After a little over an hour, Hill reportedly left the premises after the child in the house woke up. Before leaving, Hill threatened the witness by saying he would kill the witness’ friends. He left in a black Dodge Challenger registered to the witness. Later, at around 8:19 a.m. Humboldt police responded to a call in Humboldt regarding the residents inside of the building finding bullet holes in their Tahoe outside, as well as within their house. There were multiple bullets holes found along the Tahoe parked in the driveway of the house and one bullet hole in front of the house. There were three subjects inside the house at the time of the shooting.

In the police report, it was stated that during the investigation Lt. Tony Williams and Lt. Kenny Rich found cameras in the area that show at the time of the shooting, a black Dodge Challenger driving toward the house, slowing down and then leaving the area. The original witness was asked to identify the picture of the car and it was determined that the vehicle belonged to Hill. There was also damaged shown to the trim of the vehicle captured in the video. The damage to the house and the vehicle appeared to be over $1,000 for each individually.

Last week, Hill turned himself in voluntarily to the Humboldt Police Department where he was reprimanded into custody and transported to the Gibson County Correctional Complex. His bond was set at $1-million dollars. Hill’s arraignment date is set for August 2, 2023 at 8:30 a.m.