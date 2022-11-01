Peabody back to No. 8 in West Tennessee football rankings after Week 11

Part 1 of the season is over, and now the focus shifts to the teams that made the playoffs. Most teams in the rankings had big wins on Friday, while the Huntingdon-Union City matchup caused some shakeup.

Here are the top 12 West Tennessee teams outside of Shelby County ranked:

1. Haywood (10-0) – Result: Beat Obion County 48-13. Up next: Home vs. Kirby. Last week: No. 1.

2. McKenzie (10-0) – Result: Beat McEwen 21-6. Up next: Home vs. Wayne County. Last week: No. 2.

3. USJ (9-1) – Result: Beat Harding Academy 56-0. Up next: Bye. Last week: No. 3.

4. Henry County (8-2) – Result: Beat Portland 47-0. Up next: Home vs. Dyer County. Last week: No. 4.

5. Covington (8-2) – Result: Beat Bolton 63-6. Up next: Home vs. Hamilton. Last week: No. 5.

6. Westview (8-2) – Result: Beat Houston County 61-0. Up next: Home vs. KIPP Academy. Last week: No. 6.

7. Huntingdon (8-2) – Result: Beat Union City 27-20. Up next: Home vs. Mitchell. Last week: No. 7.

8. Peabody (8-2) – Result: Beat West Carroll 33-13. Up next: Home vs. Bluff City. Last week: No. 10.

9. Jackson Christian (8-1) – Result: Beat Fayette Academy 55-14. Up next: Home vs. Columbia Academy. Last week: No. 11.

10. Riverside (8-2) – Result: Lost to Lewis County 15-14. Up next: Home vs. Loretto. Last week: No. 8.

11. Union City (8-2) – Result: Lost to Huntingdon 27-20. Up next: At Freedom Prep. Last week: No. 9.

12. Lexington (7-3) – Result: Beat South Side 41-0. Up next: Home vs. Greenbrier. Last week: No. 12..

On the bubble: Dresden (8-2); Lake County (7-3); Milan (7-3); South Gibson (6-4).