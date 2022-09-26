Dresden enters West Tennessee football rankings after Week 6

As we head into the biggest week of the 2022 season thus far, Week 5 had its fair share of big games. And multiple games saw ranked teams play each other like USJ beating Jackson Christian; Huntingdon beating Milan and Henry County beating South Gibson.

Here are the top 12 West Tennessee teams outside of Shelby County ranked:

1. Haywood (5-0) – Result: Beat Melrose 49-16. Up next: At North Side. Last week: No. 1.

2. McKenzie (6-0) – Result: Beat West Carroll 51-0. Up next: At Dresden. Last week: No. 2.

3. Union City (6-0) – Result: Beat Ripley 41-3. Up next: At Westview. Last week: No. 3.

4. Covington (4-1) – Result: Open date. Up next: Home vs. Dyersburg. Last week: No. 4.

5. USJ (5-1) – Result: Beat Jackson Christian 59-17. Up next: Home vs. Fayette Academy. Last week: No. 5.

6. Hardin County (5-1) – Result: Beat McNairy Central 56-6. Up next: At Lexington. Last week: No. 6.

7. Huntingdon (5-1) – Result: Beat Milan 42-21. Up next: Home vs. Gibson County. Last week: No. 10.

8. Henry County (4-2) – Result: Beat South Gibson 29-7. Up next: At Springfield. Last week: No. 11.

9. Riverside (5-1) – Result: Beat Camden 70-27. Up next: At East Hickman. Last week: No. 12.

10. Dresden (6-0) – Result: Beat South Fulton 56-6. Up nxt: Home vs. McKenzie. Last week: Not ranked.

11. Jackson Christian (4-1) – Result: Lost to USJ 59-17. Up next: Home vs. Tipton-Rosemark. Last week: No. 7.

12. Milan (4-2) – Result: Lost to Huntingdon 42-21. Up next: At Crockett County. Last week: No. 8.

Dropped out: South Gibson (4-2).

On the bubble: Obion County (4-2); Peabody (5-1); Westview (4-2).