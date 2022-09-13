Vic vs. Odom: High school football picks for Week 5

Well, the losses came for Michael Odom during Week 4. After missing six games in the first three weeks combined, Odom missed three in Week 4. Victor Parkins missed three, winning the weekly battle.

After Week 4, Parkins got a win back and only trails by four. Odom went 11-4, while Parkins went 12-3, picking Huntingdon’s win over Riverside to better Odom.

Overall, Odom is now 49-10 (.831 winning percentage), while Parkins is 45-14 (.763).

STANDINGS: Updated West Tennessee football standings after Week 4

RANKINGS: Milan up to No. 4 in football rankings after Week 4

SCHEDULE: Gibson County fall sports Week 5 schedule

So here is what is happening in Week 5 in Gibson County and across West Tennessee:

Haywood (3-0, 1-0 7-4A) at Milan (4-0, 1-0)

A big matchup in the second week of region play as both teams come in undefeated and playing well. Lexington scored 28 points on the Tomcats, so maybe there is hope. (Note: Milan is 2-0 when Odom picks against them.)

Vic’s Pick: Milan 28, Haywood 27

Odom’s Pick: Haywood 35, Milan 28

South Gibson (3-1, 0-1 7-4A) at North Side (0-4, 0-1)

The Indians haven’t scored a point this season, and South Gibson is coming off a shutout of Kirby. The Hornets’ defense will be ready.

Vic’s Pick: South Gibson 42, North Side 12

Odom’s Pick: South Gibson 35, North Side 0

Humboldt (1-2, 0-1 7-1A) at Lake County (1-2, 0-1)

Both teams are coming off an open week, so both should be well rested. This would be the biggest win in Teddy Pettigrew’s tenure with the Vikings, if they can pull this out.

Vic’s Pick: Lake County 21, Humboldt 14

Odom’s Pick: Lake County 14, Humboldt 12

Halls (3-1, 1-0 7-1) at West Carroll (4-0, 1-0)

The War Eagles went from giving up six points in Week 3 to 48 points in Week 4. The defense will look to make a statement in this one.

Vic’s Pick: West Carroll 42, Halls 12

Odom’s Pick: West Carroll 28, Halls 14

Greenfield (0-2, 0-1 7-1A) at Peabody (3-1, 1-0)

Homecoming week should be an easy win for the Golden Tide. The biggest question is when coach Shane Jacobs will take his skill players out to keep them healthy.

Vic’s Pick: Peabody 48, Greenfield 0

Odom’s Pick: Peabody 42, Greenfield 6

Gibson County (1-3, 0-1 7-2A) at Union City (4-0, 1-0)

Union City has scored 56 points each of the last two weeks, while the Pioneers have been shutout each of the past two weeks.

Vic’s Pick: Union City 49, Gibson County 14

Odom’s Pick: Union City 44, Gibson County 6

Best of the Rest

Obion County at Crockett County

Vic’s Pick: Crockett County

Odom’s Pick: Crockett County

Dresden at Gleason

Vic’s Pick: Dresden

Odom’s Pick: Dresden

Lexington at McNairy Central

Vic’s Pick: Lexington

Odom’s Pick: Lexington

Covington at Ripley

Vic’s Pick: Covington

Odom’s Pick: Covington

Camden at Westview

Vic’s Pick: Westview

Odom’s Pick: Westview

Bolivar at Dyersburg

Vic’s Pick: Dyersburg

Odom’s Pick: Dyersburg

USJ at FACS

Vic’s Pick: USJ

Odom’s Pick: USJ

South Side at Liberty

Vic’s Pick: South Side

Odom’s Pick: South Side

Riverside at Scotts Hill

Vic’s Pick: Riverside

Odom’s Pick: Riverside