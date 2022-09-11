Milan up to No. 4 in West Tennessee football rankings after Week 4

Two matchups between top 12 teams – USJ beating Hardin County and Huntingdon beating Riverside – caused some shakeup in the West Tennessee football rankings.

No team fell out, but there was plenty of movement.

Here are the top 12 West Tennessee teams outside of Shelby County ranked:

1. Haywood (3-0) – Result: Beat Lexington 42-28. Up next: At Milan. Last week: No. 1.

2. McKenzie (4-0) – Result: Beat Obion County 49-14. Up next: At Perry County. Last week: No. 2.

3. Union City (4-0) – Result: Beat TCA 56-19. Up next: Home vs. Gibson County. Last week: No. 6.

4. Milan (4-0) – Result: Beat Liberty 49-0. Up next: Home vs. Haywood. Last week: No. 7.

5. Covington (3-1) – Result: Beat Brighton 49-6. Up next: At Ripley. Last week: No. 8.

6. USJ (3-1) – Result: Beat Hardin County. Up next: At FACS. Last week: No. 10.

7. Hardin County (3-1) – Result: Lost to USJ 24-17. Up next: Home vs. Chester County. Last week: No. 3.

8. Jackson Christian (3-0) – Result: Beat ECS 56-7. Up next: Home vs. Harding Academy. Last week: No. 11.

9. South Gibson (3-1) – Result: Beat Kirby 42-0. Up next: At North Side. Last week: No. 9.

10. Huntingdon (3-1) – Result: Beat Riverside 33-7. Up next: Home vs. Houston County. Last week: No. 11.

11. Henry County (2-2) – Result: Lost to Brentwood 14-12. Up next: Home vs. Northwest. Last week: No. 4.

12. Riverside (3-1) – Result: Lost to Huntingdon 33-7. Up next: At Scotts Hill. Last week: No. 5.

On the bubble: Crockett County (3-1); Dresden (4-0); Peabody (3-1).