Mary Kay Spencer

The family tearfully and sadly announces that Mary Katherine Sheridan Spencer, known to everyone as MaryKay Spencer, passed away peacefully on July 11, 2022 after a “long goodbye” at the age of 78 and she is reunited with her husband, Norm in Heaven.

Mrs. Spencer was born on November 19, 1943 to Mary and Phillip Sheridan in Chicago, Ill. After graduating from high school, she met the most charming, loving man and best friend, Norman Spencer. Together, they devoted their lives to their family.

She is survived by her children, Michele Poynter and Mike Spencer; four grandchildren; sister, Patricia Flynn; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Mrs. Spencer was a loving, caring grandmother to Mary Hana Spencer, MaryCate McCurrach, Deuce Spencer and Bridget McCurrach. She also cared deeply for all of her relatives and friends.

She was always in a wonderful mood and always kind to all. She was a great homemaker and made incredible meals every day for her family. She loved reading, pets, music, dancing, laughing and traveling, but most of all she loved being in the presence of her family and friends. No crowd was too large for Norm and MaryKay. Mrs. Spencer’s husband Norm was larger than life and she was the strong wife who supported him and made their success in life possible.

Mrs. Spencer will always be remembered as a kind and sweet soul. You couldn’t help but to love her if you met her. She was a caring mother-in-law to Melisa Spencer, John McCurrach and William Poynter.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022 in the chapel of Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home in Medina. Burial will follow in Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held prior from 11 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers. please make a tax deductible donation to Cure Alzheimer’s Fund at their website: http://www.curealzfund.org, or mail them at 34 Washington Street, Suite 310, Wellesley Hills MA 02481or by phone 781-237-3800.

Arrangements are entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home, Medina.