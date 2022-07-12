Top 15 returning juniors in Gibson County area for 2022-23 school year

Last week, we looked at the top seniors for the 2022-23 season. Today, we will look at the top juniors for the upcoming school year.

1. Micah Hart (Gibson County girls basketball): Hart helped the Lady Pioneers get back to the Class 2A state tournament as she averaged 15 points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals.

2. Grant Goodman (South Gibson boys soccer): Goodman was the Hornets’ best midfielder last season as they reached the Class AA quarterfinals. He had a team-high 11 assists along with 14 goals.

3. Hallie Allen (South Gibson girls basketball, softball): Allen is a two-sport athlete for the Lady Hornets. She is a leader on the basketball team that reached the Region 6-3A semifinals. Allen averaged 13.5 points and six rebounds last season. She is also a strong softball player that was consistent on defense and came through with some big hits.

4. Natalie Crews (South Gibson girls soccer): Crews was the anchor on the defensive line that helped the Lady Hornets reach the Class AA quarterfinals. She helped the team to 13 clean sheets as they won the District 14-AA and Region 7-AA championships.

5. Rogelio Gerena (South Gibson boys golf): Gerena finished in a tie for 10th in the Class A state tournament as he shot a 154 (75-79). He averaged a 78.5 through all four rounds of postseason play. He was key in the Hornets finishing as state runner-up in Class A.

6. Ava Odle (South Gibson girls soccer): Odle was strong in goal for the Lady Hornets as they reached the Class AA state tournament. She had 79 saves and allowed 16 goals to finish with 13 clean sheets last season.

7. Myricle Johnson (Peabody girls basketball): Johnson was the lone returning starter for the Lady Tide last season, so she quickly took on a leadership role. She helped the team to the Region 7-1A quarterfinals as she averaged 7.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.9 steals an 1.0 assists.

8. Carmelo Jones (Milan football, boys basketball, soccer): Jones is a three-sport athlete for the Bulldogs. He was a leader on the Bulldogs’ defense in soccer. In basketball, he brought energy off the bench as he averaged 3.7 points and 2.7 rebounds as the team reached the Class 2A state championship game. Jones is also expected to play a bigger role at linebacker for the football team.

9. Carson Pruitt (Milan boys basketball, football, tennis): Pruitt was a two-sport athlete last year for the Bulldogs, but he is back playing football, so expect him to standout in three sports this season. During the basketball team’s run to the Class 2A championship game, he averaged 3.1 points and 1.9 assists. He played as the No. 3 single for the tennis team and his doubles team with Hunter Lawson reached the Class A state semifinals.

10. Ace Meadows (Peabody football): With his older brother Connor Meadows now at Tennessee, Ace Meadows is expected to step right into his spot on the offensive line. Ace Meadows has the potential to be an NCAA Division I athlete and leader on this team.

11. Bryce Simpson (Gibson County baseball): Simpson can play third base, catch and pitch for the Pioneers as they finished third in District 12-2A. Last season, he batted .356 with 21 RBI, and he pitched 21 innings with a 4-1 record. He recorded 29 strikeouts and had a 2.10 ERA.

12. Heath Howe (South Gibson football): Howe is set to take over as quarterback for the Hornets this season. He started in two games last season and finished the season completing 8-of-17 passes for 120 yards with 117 rushing yards and one touchdown.

13. Gabe Scott (Milan boys basketball, baseball): Scott showed his ability to hit 3s from anywhere on the court as the Bulldogs made a run to the Class 2A championship game. He averaged 4.8 points, 0.9 rebounds and 0.5 assists. He also used his speed on the bases to help the baseball team score runs, and he is expected to play a bigger role on the team this season.

14. Cole Lannom (Gibson County basketball, baseball): Lannom was a two-sport athlete for the Pioneers. On the basketball court, he averaged 5.4 points and 3.6 rebounds, while hitting 39 percent from 3-point range, as the team reached the Class 2A sectionals. He was also an all-tournament player for the baseball team playing first base, pitching and hitting as the designated hitter. He only played 20 games last season due to an elbow injury. He batted .336 with 12 RBI and didn’t give up a run in three innings pitched with four strikeouts.

15. Dalton Pevahouse (South Gibson boys golf): Pevahouse finished third in the Region 7A tournament with an 81, and he averaged an 83 through the four rounds of the postseason. He played a key role in the Hornets finished runner-up in the Class A state tournament.