Mrs. Sheri Norville Bell, formerly of Gadsden, Tenn., entered her heavenly home on Saturday, July 9, 2022.

She was born in Humboldt, Tenn. on May 11, 1943 to the late Cecil Almon Norville and Mary Louise White Norville. Mrs. Sheri was a member of the First Baptist Church in Gadsden and was the church’s bookkeeper for many years. Mrs. Bell also worked at the Senior Citizens Center in Alamo, Tenn.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Mary Louise Norville; and brother, Scott Norville.

Those left behind to cherish her memory are her daughter, Michele Haines Williams (Bradley); grandchildren, Morgan Simpson (Blake), Ethan Williams (Kelsie) and Whitley Williams; and great-grandchild, Molly Everett Simpson.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Bell were held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at the First Baptist Church in Gadsden. Pastor Mike Jones officiated the service. Burial followed at Gadsden Cemetery.

Visitation for family and friends was held on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church.

Pallbearers for the service were Randy Williams, Daniel Hazelwood, Ethan Williams, Blake Simpson, Blake Hicks and Jeff Long.