Donna Kay Reed

Funeral services for Mrs. Donna Reed will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at Mt. Zion Community Church with Rev. Kevin Autry and Rev. Steven Fonville officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Zion Cemetery.

Mrs. Reed (Gaga), 46, passed away Friday, June 24, 2022 at Milan General Hospital.

She was born in Jackson, Tenn. to James Earl Kee and Sandra Kay (Chandler) Kee.

Mrs. Reed was a 1994 graduate of Gibson County High School and was employed with Walmart for 26 years. She was a member of Mt. Zion Community Church.

She was preceded in death by her father, James Earl Kee; sister, Rhonda Christie; and brother-in-law, Mike Christie.

Mrs. Reed is survived by her husband, Timmy Reed; mother, Sandra Kay Kee; son, Jon-Daniel Boudreau and fiancé Kendall Clark; daughters, Kassidy Reed and Bentlee Reed; nieces, Chasity Christie, Anna Christie and Brenna Kee; and brother, Jimmy Kee and wife Eva.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Mt. Zion Community Church.

Arrangements were entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home, Medina.