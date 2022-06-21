Gregory Brown

Gregory “Shorty” Brown, 69, passed away on June 1, 2022 in Hot Springs, Ark. Although he faced medical challenges in recent years, he continued to celebrate life until the end.

Mr. Brown is survived by his devoted and loving wife, Deborah. He was a proud dad to his daughter, Kelly Clawitter; bonus dad to Kevin Warmath; a proud GDaddy to his grandkids, Loren, Cole, Hayden and Colin; and brother to Bill (Chloe Anne), Scott (Tammi), Matt, Mark (Debbie) and Patti Ricossa (Ray); brother-in-law Randy Hradek (Karen); and uncle to his nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, William E. Brown; mother, Doris M. Brown; and sister, Peggy Kearns.

His laughter and love for life will be missed.

A funeral mass took place on June 11 at 11 a.m. at St Mary of the Spring Catholic Church in Hot Springs. A BBQ reception took place at Maderas Garden Clubhouse at Hot Springs Village, Ark. following the mass.