Memorial services for Mr. Scotty Dale Campbell, 56, will be held on Saturday, June 11, 2022 from 10 a.m. until 12 noon at Gregory’s Chapel Assembly of God Church in Humboldt, Tenn. and on Sunday, June 12, 2022 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Trenton Elk’s Lodge in Trenton, Tenn.

Mr. Campbell passed away Sunday, May 22, 2022 at his home in Trenton.

He worked with his family at Campbell’s Carpet in Humboldt, for Secure Buildings, and as a maintenance technician for the Trenton Housing Authority. He was a member of Gregory’s Chapel Assembly of God in Humboldt, a longtime member of the Trenton Elks Lodge, and he loved to fish and to take care of his grandson.

Mr. Campbell was preceded in death by his father, Joe Campbell; mother-in-law, Claudette Johnston Samples; and grandparents, C. E. “Dutch” and Elsie Atkinson, and James Stanwood and Hattie Lou Campbell.

He is survived by his wife, Tammy Johnston Campbell; two children, Sid Campbell and wife Chastity, and Cindi Campbell; a grandson, Rhett Campbell; his mother, Mary Kaye Campbell; a brother, Joey Campbell and wife Ginger; father-in-law, Ray Samples and wife Frances; three brother-in-laws, Shannon Samples and wife Nicole, Jason Morgan and wife Marsha, and Greg Samples and wife Kristie; and seven nieces and nephews, Jordan Plumlee, Tanner Plumlee, McKenna Samples, Maggie Samples, Kendal Morgan, Hannah Morgan, and Skylar Samples.