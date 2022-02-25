| logout
High school basketball region tournament box scores from Gibson County teams
Here are the box scores from region tournaments from the 2021-22 basketball season in the Gibson County area:
MONDAY
Girls
Region 7-1A Tournament
Peabody 51, Bradford 39
|Bradford
|11
|10
|7
|11
|—
|39
|Peabody
|2
|18
|13
|18
|—
|51
Bradford (39) — Rebecca Walter 12, Bane, 9, Rowell 8, Bratton 1, Thomas 6, Wood 3.
Peabody (51) — Jamya Carter 14, Johnson 7, Ma. Cliff 6, Skinner 6, Mo. Cliff 7, Ross 6, Brooks 4, Stewart 1.
3-pointers: B – Rowell 2, Bane, Wood; P – Johnson 2, Mo. Cliff, Ross. Records: P 15-12; B 17-12.