Fayette-Ware girls enter West Tennessee high school basketball rankings after Week 13

A few more district championships to be decided on Monday and Tuesday before everybody’s attention turns to region tournament beginning on Thursday.

District champions have started to make their move up the rankings, but there are lots of big games coming up this week.

Here are the top 12 high school basketball teams in West Tennessee outside of Shelby County:

Boys

1. South Side (19-2): Results: Beat Liberty. This week: Monday vs. North Side (District 12-3A championship); Saturday in Region 6-3A quarterfinals. Last week: No. 1.

2. Middleton (21-2): Results: Beat Lake County. This week: Monday vs. Peabody (District 14-1A championship); Friday in Region 7-1A quarterfinals. Last week: No. 2.

3. Fayette-Ware (21-6): Results: Beat Bolton. This week: Monday vs. Millington (District 15-3A championship); Saturday in Region 8-3A quarterfinals. Last week: No. 3.

4. Henry County (20-1): Results: Beat Dickson County (twice), Kenwood. This week: Monday vs. Kenwood (District 14-4A championship); Saturday in Region 7-4A quarterfinals. Last week: No. 4.

5. Camden (22-4): Results: Beat Stewart County, Waverly. This week: Saturday in Region 6-2A quarterfinals. Last week: No. 7.

6. Peabody (20-7): Results: Beat JCM. This week: Monday vs. Middleton (District 14-A tournament); Friday in Region 7-1A quarterfinals. Last week: No. 8.

7. West Carroll (19-3): Results: Beat Bruceton, Perry County. This week: Saturday in Region 6-1A quarterfinals. Last week: No. 9.

8. Sacred Heart (20-5): Results: Beat Northpoint Christian; Lost to St. George’s, ECS. This week: Wednesday vs. Concord Christian (Division II-A State XII). Last week: No. 6.

9. Bolivar (17-8): Results: Beat Riverside. This week: Monday vs. Scotts Hill (District 13-2A tournament); Saturday in Region 7-2A quarterfinals. Last week: 10.

10. North Side (16-6): Results: Beat South Gibson. This week:Monday vs. South Side (District 12-3A championship); Saturday in Region 7-3A quarterfinals. Last week: No. 11.

11. Milan (18-7): Results: Beat Gibson County. This week: Monday vs. Westview (District 12-2A championship); Saturday in Region 7-2A quarterfinals). Last week: No. 12.

12. Dyersburg (19-7): Results: Lost to Obion County, Dyer County. This week: Tuesday vs. Obion County (District 13-3A consolation); Saturday in Region 14-3A quarterfinals. Last week: No. 5.

On the bubble: Bradford (16-10); Lexington (16-10); Scotts Hill (19-5); Westview (13-10).

Girls

1. Westview (25-2): Results: Beat Huntingdon, Gibson County. This week: Friday in Region 6-2A quarterfinals. Last week: No. 1.

2. McKenzie (24-2): Results: Beat Big Sandy, Houston County. This week: Saturday vs. Clarksburg (Region 6-1A quarterfinals). Last week: No. 2.

3. South Side (18-2): Results: Beat South Gibson. This week: Friday in Region 6-3A quarterfinals. Last week: No. 4.

4. Gibson County (26-4): Results: Beat Union City; Lost to Westview. This week: Friday vs. Camden (Region 6-2A quarterfinals). Last week: No. 3.

5. TCA (23-4): Results: Beat Tipton-Rosemark, Harding Academy; Lost to Northpoint Christian. This week: Tuesday vs. Boyd-Buchanan (Division II-A State XII). Last week: No. 5.

7. Dyer County (21-6): Results: Beat Crockett County, Dyersburg. This week: Monday vs. Crockett County (District 13-3A championship); Friday in Region 7-3A quarterfinals. Last week: No. 7.

6. South Gibson (21-7): Results: Beat Graves County (Ky.); Lost to South Side. This week: Friday in Region 6-3A quarterfinals. Last week: No. 6.

8. Fayette Academy (22-6): Results: Beat Sacred Heart, Harding Academy; Lost to Northpoint Christian. This week: Tuesday vs. Nashville Christian (Division II-A State XII). Last week: No. 8.

9. Greenfield (17-8): Results: Beat Bradford. This week: Monday vs. Dresden (District 13-1A championship); Thursday in Region 7-1A quarterfinals. Last week: No. 10.

10. McNairy Central (18-6): Results: Beat McNairy Central (twice). This week: Monday vs. Hardin County (District 11-3A championship); Friday in Region 6-3A quarterfinals. Last week: No. 11.

11. Fayette-Ware (18-6): Results: Beat Bolton. This week: Monday vs. Millington (District 15-3A championship); Friday in Region 8-3A quarterfinals. Last week: Not ranked.

12. Crockett County (17-7): Results: Beat Obion County; Lost to Dyer County. This week: Monday vs. Dyer County (District 13-3A championship); Friday in Region 7-3A quarterfinals. Last week: No. 12.

Dropped out: Gleason (20-7).

On the bubble: Covington (21-8); Hardin County (15-7); Scotts Hill (17-8).