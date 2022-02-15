High school basketball district tournament box scores from Gibson County teams
Here are the box scores from district tournaments from the 2021-22 basketball season in the Gibson County area:
BRACKETS: 2021-22 West Tennessee high school basketball postseason tournament schedules
MONDAY
Girls
District 13-A Tournament
Bradford 43, South Fulton 35
|Bradford
|11
|10
|10
|15
|—
|43
|S. Fulton
|10
|5
|11
|9
|—
|35
Bradford (43) — Rebecca Walter 26, Bane 7, Rowell 3, Bratton 3, Thomas 3, Wood 1.
South Fulton (35) — Sophia Hodges 10, An. Gore 8, Au. Gore 2, Mayo 2, McFarland 3, Gray 6, Wilson 4.
3-pointers: B – Rowell; SF – An. Gore. Records: B 17-9; SF 14-12.
District 12-A Tournament
West Carroll 57, Frank Hughes 33
|F. Hughes
|7
|9
|10
|7
|—
|33
|W. Carroll
|24
|17
|9
|7
|—
|57
Frank Hughes (33) — Jayden Surratt 17, Creecy 3, Burns 3, Tuck 2, Prince 1, Boucher 7.
West Carroll (57) — Kaylee Butler 10, Amaya Thompson 14, Erin Norman 16, Radar 2, M. Jones 9, Holmes 3, Metalf 3.
3-pointers: FH – Burns, Boucher; WC – Butler, Thompson, M. Jones, Holmes, Norman, Metalf. Records: WC 13-10; FH 6-21.
District 12-AA Tournament
Huntingdon 74, Milan 21
|Milan
|5
|6
|4
|8
|—
|21
|Huntingdon
|19
|25
|18
|12
|—
|74
Milan (21) — Kaidence Morton 12, Williamson 8, Currie 3.
Huntingdon (74) — Lilly Kee 21, Lia Fuller 14, Delaney Byars 15, A. Singleton 5, S. Singleton 8, Stokes 3, Rich 1, Crews 2, Smith 6.
3-pointers: H – A. Singleton, Fuller 2, . Records: H 15-12; M 1-21.