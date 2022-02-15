High school basketball district tournament box scores from Gibson County teams

Here are the box scores from district tournaments from the 2021-22 basketball season in the Gibson County area:

MONDAY

Girls

District 13-A Tournament

Bradford 43, South Fulton 35

Bradford 11 10 10 15 — 43 S. Fulton 10 5 11 9 — 35

Bradford (43) — Rebecca Walter 26, Bane 7, Rowell 3, Bratton 3, Thomas 3, Wood 1.

South Fulton (35) — Sophia Hodges 10, An. Gore 8, Au. Gore 2, Mayo 2, McFarland 3, Gray 6, Wilson 4.

3-pointers: B – Rowell; SF – An. Gore. Records: B 17-9; SF 14-12.

District 12-A Tournament

West Carroll 57, Frank Hughes 33

F. Hughes 7 9 10 7 — 33 W. Carroll 24 17 9 7 — 57

Frank Hughes (33) — Jayden Surratt 17, Creecy 3, Burns 3, Tuck 2, Prince 1, Boucher 7.

West Carroll (57) — Kaylee Butler 10, Amaya Thompson 14, Erin Norman 16, Radar 2, M. Jones 9, Holmes 3, Metalf 3.

3-pointers: FH – Burns, Boucher; WC – Butler, Thompson, M. Jones, Holmes, Norman, Metalf. Records: WC 13-10; FH 6-21.

District 12-AA Tournament

Huntingdon 74, Milan 21

Milan 5 6 4 8 — 21 Huntingdon 19 25 18 12 — 74

Milan (21) — Kaidence Morton 12, Williamson 8, Currie 3.

Huntingdon (74) — Lilly Kee 21, Lia Fuller 14, Delaney Byars 15, A. Singleton 5, S. Singleton 8, Stokes 3, Rich 1, Crews 2, Smith 6.

3-pointers: H – A. Singleton, Fuller 2, . Records: H 15-12; M 1-21.