Milan boys, Greenfield girls enter West Tennessee high school basketball rankings after Week 12

The 2021-22 high school basketball regular season is almost completed, just a few make-up games to be played in the early part of the week. And tournament games started on Saturday.

There was lots of shake-up this week in the rankings as the postseason begins.

Here are the top 12 high school basketball teams in West Tennessee outside of Shelby County:

Boys

1. South Side (18-2): Results: Did not play. This week: District 12-AAA tournament. Last week: No. 2.

2. Middleton (20-2): Results: Beat JCM, Lake County; Lost to Peabody. This week: District 14-A tournament. Last week: No. 1.

3. Fayette-Ware (20-6): Results: Beat Raleigh-Egypt, Bolton, Millington. This week: District 15-AAA tournament. Last week: No. 3.

4. Henry County (17-1): Results: Beat Clarksville Northwest, Dickson County. This week: Monday vs. Dickson County; Tuesday at Kenwood. Last week: No. 4.

5. Dyersburg (19-5): Results: Beat Crockett County, Obion County, Dyer County. This week: Tuesday at Obion County; District 13-AAA tournament. Last week: No. 5.

6. Sacred Heart (19-3): Results: Beat Tipton-Rosemark, USJ. This week: Division II-A West Region tournament. Last week: No. 6.

7. Camden (20-4): Results: Beat Houston County, Hickman County. This week: District 11-AA tournament. Last week: No. 7.

8. Peabody (19-7): Results: Beat Middleton, Humboldt; Lost to JCM. This week: District 14-A tournament. Last week: No. 10.

9. West Carroll (17-3): Results: Beat Bradford, Bruceton, Liberty. This week: District 12-A tournament. Last week: No. 11.

10. Bolivar (16-8): Results: Beat Riverside, North Side. This week: District 13-AA tournament. Last week: 12.

11. North Side (15-6): Results: Beat Carroll Academy; Lost to Bolivar. This week: Friday at Bolivar. Last week: No. 8.

12. Milan (17-7): Results: Beat Huntingdon, South Gibson, Madison. This week: District 12-AA tournament. Last week: Not ranked.

Dropped out: Obion County (16-6).

On the bubble: Bradford (15-10); Scotts Hill (18-5); TCA (19-8).

Girls

1. Westview (23-2): Results: Beat Gibson County, Union City, Huntingdon. This week: District 12-AA tournament. Last week: No. 1.

2. McKenzie (22-2): Results: Beat McEwen, Houston County. This week: District 11-A tournament. Last week: No. 3.

3. Gibson County (25-3): Results: Beat Union City; Lost to Westview. This week: District 12-AA tournament. Last week: No. 2.

4. South Side (17-2): Results: Did not play. This week: Thursday vs. South Gibson (District 12-AAA championship). Last week: No. 4.

5. TCA (21-3): Results: Beat Fayette Academy, USJ. This week: Division II-A West Region tournament. Last week: No. 5.

6. South Gibson (20-6): Results: Beat Milan. This week: Monday vs. Graves County (Ky.); Thursday at South Side (District 12-AAA tournament). Last week: No. 6.

7. Dyer County (19-6): Results: Beat Crockett County, Dyersburg; Lost to Obion County. This week: Tuesday at Crockett County; District 13-AAA tournament. Last week: No. 9.

8. Fayette Academy (20-5): Results: Lost to TCA, Jackson Christian. This week: Division II-A West Region tournament. Last week: No. 7.

9. Gleason (20-6): Results: Beat Lake County, South Fulton; Lost to Greenfield. This week: District 13-A tournament. Last week: No. 8.

10. Greenfield (15-8): Results: Beat Gleason; Lost to Dresden. This week: District 13-A tournament. Last week: Not ranked.

11. McNairy Central (16-6): Results: Beat Hardin County; Lost to Lexington. This week: Tuesday at Chester County; District 11-AA tournament. Last week: No. 11.

12. Crockett County (16-6): Results: Beat Dyersburg, Obion County; Lost to Dyer County. This week: Tuesday vs. Dyer County; District 13-AA Tournament. Last week: No. 12.

Dropped out: Hardin County (14-6).

On the bubble: Covington (20-8); Fayette-Ware (15-5); Obion County (16-9); Union City (15-9).