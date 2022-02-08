Ronald Eugene Blankenship

Services for Mr. Ronald Eugene Blankenship, 70, were held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, February 7, 2022 in the Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home chapel. Burial followed in Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation was Sunday from 4 until 7 p.m.

Mr. Blankenship, a retired worker for Eaton Axle, member of the Humboldt Historical Society and member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, passed away on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at his home.

Mr. Blankenship had a big heart and was one who stood up for what he believed. He was a loving father to his son and a great Aaadaddy to his grandson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Aretha Blankenship.

Mr. Blankenship is survived by a son, John A. Blankenship (Kasey) of Humboldt, Tenn.; a grandson, Colton Blankenship; a brother, Gary Blankenship; a nephew, Gary Blankenship Jr.; and several cousins and friends.