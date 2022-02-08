Pancake breakfast slated for Saturday

by Danny Wade

The Rotary Club of Humboldt is back at it again. After a year hiatus due to covid, the club’s annual pancake breakfast is back on this year.

The 18th annual Rotary Club Pancake Breakfast is this Saturday, February 12 from 7 to 10 a.m. The social event will be held in the East Elementary School cafeteria. Tickets will be available at the door. Diners will enjoy pancakes, sausage and coffee, milk or orange juice.

The pancake breakfast is the club’s largest fundraiser of the year. Although the breakfast is a fundraiser, for many attending it is a time to visit with friends while enjoying a lazy Saturday morning, knowing their money spent for breakfast will be invested back into the community.

Some of the club’s annual projects and donations using pancake funds include $1,000 scholarships to HHS students, the Boys & Girls Club, Strawberry Festival, Humboldt Booster Club, Humboldt Public Library, dictionaries for East Elementary School students, Christmas on Main, Polio Plus Project and International Water Project in Honduras.

Rotary partners with Humboldt City Schools to use the East Elementary School cafeteria each year for the breakfast. Local businesses donate supplies and sponsor business cards on placemats used during the breakfast. Those placemats are also used during the club’s Friday meetings each week for lunch.

“The Humboldt Rotary Club Pancake Breakfast is an annual community event and one of the main fundraisers for our club each year,” said club president, Danny Smith. “As president of Humboldt Rotary Club, I am grateful for everyone who made donations, gave of their time or supported the Humboldt Rotary Club in other ways. Also, thanks to each Rotarian who promoted the annual pancake breakfast to make it a successful event by raising funds that go back into our community.”

With 18 years of experience putting on the pancake breakfast, most Rotarians perform the same role year after year. Chores include making the batter, cooking pancakes, cooking sausage, running the food to the warmer to be served and plated, coffee brewers, servers, greeters, cleanup and everything in between. Some Rotarians will float between jobs and pitch in where needed.

Humboldt Rotary, chartered in October 1945, has been active in the community for over 75 years. There are now approximately 65 members. Regular meetings are held each Friday at noon in the Humboldt Medical Center Conference Center.

Humboldt is blessed to have civic clubs, charitable organizations and volunteers galore that pay it forward to make Humboldt a great place to work, live and raise a family. The Rotary Pancake Breakfast is one of many worthy events to raise funds that will be distributed back into the community.