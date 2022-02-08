Charles William Conder

Services for Mr. Charles William Conder, 87, were held at 2 p.m., Sunday, February 6, 2022 in the Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home chapel. Burial followed in Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation was Sunday from 11 a.m. until service time.

Mr. Conder, a retired butcher and U.S. Army veteran, passed away Monday, January 31, 2022 at the Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

He was a loving husband, father and grandfather that enjoyed gardening and spending time on his farms. When he was younger he spent many hours hunting and later he loved teaching his grandchildren the game of baseball.

Mr. Conder was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Grace Conder; a sister, Irma Carver; and four brothers, John Conder, Mike Conder, Steve Conder and Cletus Conder.

He is survived by his wife, Almarine Conder of Humboldt; three daughters, Debra Matthews (David), Rhonda Walters (Travis) and Amanda Conder all of Humboldt, Tenn.; a sister, Ann Rodgers; a brother, Larry Conder; four grandchildren, Barry (Allison) Matthews, Bradley (Kara) Mathews, Holly (Justin) Brown and Hunter (Ashley) Walters; eight great-grandchildren, Katie, James William, Charlotte, Abigail, Sam, Declan, Luke and Hadleigh; and two more great-grandchildren expected soon.

The family requests memorials be made to St. Jude’s Hospital.