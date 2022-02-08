Billy Joe Bushart

Funeral services for Mr. Billy Joe Bushart will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, February 9, 2022 in the chapel of Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home. Entombment will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Visitation will be held Tuesday, February 8, 2022, from 4 until 7 p.m. and on Wednesday from 1 p.m. until service time at the funeral home.

Mr. Bushart, 88, passed away Friday, February 4, 2022 at NHC Healthcare in Milan after a brief illness.

He was born in Jackson, Tenn. to the late J.D. Bushart and Fannie Mae Piercey Bushart. Mr. Bushart was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was retired from Emerson Electric.

Mr. Bushart was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Peggy Bosch.

He is survived by his wife Ella Marie (Kee) King Bushart; sister, Doris Hammonds; step-daughter, Cathey Fullington and husband Tommy; step-granddaughter, Tracy Baugh and husband Brian; nieces and nephews, Cindy Nettle and husband Thomas, Michael Bosch, Donna Mitchell, Ann

Dover and husband Ted, Howard Hammonds and Judy Boyd.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, Grand Central Station, P.O. Box 4777, New York, NY 10163-4777.

Arrangements were entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home, Medina.