Gibson County high school basketball games for Dec. 13-18
The high school basketball season enters into Week 5. Here is your full high school basketball schedule for the Gibson County area:
MONDAY
High School Basketball
6 p.m. — Milan at McKenzie
TUESDAY
High School Basketball
6 p.m. — Milan at Crockett County; Chester County at South Gibson; Humboldt at Lexington; Peabody at Bradford; Scotts Hill at West Carroll; McKenzie at Gibson County
THURSDAY
High School Basketball
6 p.m. — West Carroll at Union City; Crockett County at Humboldt
FRIDAY
High School Basketball
3 p.m. – Charles Cowles Classic at Dyersburg, Milan vs. Brighton (B)
6 p.m. — South Gibson at Gibson County; Peabody at Greenfield; Bradford at Crockett County
SATURDAY
High School Basketball
6 p.m. — Humboldt at Haywood
FCA Invitational, at Lexington, Peabody vs. Bolivar (B), 4 p.m.