Gibson County high school basketball games for Dec. 13-18

Milan’s Akayah Hyde (24) shoots a layup against Sacred Heart in a high school girls basketball game on Dec. 10, 2021.

The high school basketball season enters into Week 5. Here is your full high school basketball schedule for the Gibson County area:

BOX SCORES: A look back at all of the Gibson County area games from Week 4

MONDAY

High School Basketball

6 p.m. — Milan at McKenzie

TUESDAY

High School Basketball

6 p.m. — Milan at Crockett County; Chester County at South Gibson; Humboldt at Lexington; Peabody at Bradford; Scotts Hill at West Carroll; McKenzie at Gibson County

THURSDAY

High School Basketball

6 p.m. — West Carroll at Union City; Crockett County at Humboldt

FRIDAY

High School Basketball

3 p.m. – Charles Cowles Classic at Dyersburg, Milan vs. Brighton (B)

6 p.m. — South Gibson at Gibson County; Peabody at Greenfield; Bradford at Crockett County

SATURDAY

High School Basketball

6 p.m. — Humboldt at Haywood

FCA Invitational, at Lexington, Peabody vs. Bolivar (B), 4 p.m.

