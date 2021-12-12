Gibson County high school basketball games for Dec. 13-18

The high school basketball season enters into Week 5. Here is your full high school basketball schedule for the Gibson County area:

MONDAY

High School Basketball

6 p.m. — Milan at McKenzie

TUESDAY

High School Basketball

6 p.m. — Milan at Crockett County; Chester County at South Gibson; Humboldt at Lexington; Peabody at Bradford; Scotts Hill at West Carroll; McKenzie at Gibson County

THURSDAY

High School Basketball

6 p.m. — West Carroll at Union City; Crockett County at Humboldt

FRIDAY

High School Basketball

3 p.m. – Charles Cowles Classic at Dyersburg, Milan vs. Brighton (B)

6 p.m. — South Gibson at Gibson County; Peabody at Greenfield; Bradford at Crockett County

SATURDAY

High School Basketball

6 p.m. — Humboldt at Haywood

FCA Invitational, at Lexington, Peabody vs. Bolivar (B), 4 p.m.