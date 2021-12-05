Gibson County high school basketball games for Dec. 6-11

The high school basketball season enters into Week 4. Here is your full high school basketball schedule for the Gibson County area:

TUESDAY

High School Basketball

6 p.m. — Milan at Bradford; South Gibson at Crockett County; South Fulton at Peabody; West Carroll at Humboldt; Dyersburg at Gibson County

THURSDAY

High School Basketball

6 p.m. — South Gibson at Peabody; Halls at Bradford

FRIDAY

High School Basketball

6 p.m. — Sacred Heart at Milan; South Gibson at Madison; Peabody at West Carroll; Crockett County at Gibson County

SATURDAY

High School Basketball

5 p.m. — Bradford at Lake County

6 p.m. — Humboldt at Ripley