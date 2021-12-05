| logout
Gibson County high school basketball games for Dec. 6-11
The high school basketball season enters into Week 4. Here is your full high school basketball schedule for the Gibson County area:
TUESDAY
High School Basketball
6 p.m. — Milan at Bradford; South Gibson at Crockett County; South Fulton at Peabody; West Carroll at Humboldt; Dyersburg at Gibson County
THURSDAY
High School Basketball
6 p.m. — South Gibson at Peabody; Halls at Bradford
FRIDAY
High School Basketball
6 p.m. — Sacred Heart at Milan; South Gibson at Madison; Peabody at West Carroll; Crockett County at Gibson County
SATURDAY
High School Basketball
5 p.m. — Bradford at Lake County
6 p.m. — Humboldt at Ripley